Trevor Noah Sues Hospital and Surgeon for Medical Malpractice

TMZ.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrevor Noah will never be the same after he says a hospital and surgeon messed him up for life. Noah says in the lawsuit ... he went under the knife last year for an undisclosed condition and the defendants -- the Hospital for Special Surgery and Dr. Riley J. Williams --...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 2

KIRO 7 Seattle

Trevor Noah files lawsuit against doctor, hospital for negligence

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah is suing his doctor and a hospital after he said negligence caused “permanent, severe and grievous injuries.”. Noah said the Hospital for Special Surgery and Dr. Riley Williams III did not properly diagnose his illness and condition, didn’t refer him to specialists that had proper skills and training for his illness and negligently performed exams and surgery, CNN reported.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevor Noah Sues Hospital, Alleges Surgery Rendered Him "Lame & Disabled": Report

This week, it was shared that Trevor Noah underwent some sort of surgery last year, and while the exact details of the procedure are unclear, the comedian has filed a lawsuit against his surgeon and medical facility. According to the Los Angeles Times, Noah filed a malpractice lawsuit against "orthopedic surgeon Dr. Riley J. Williams III and the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan last month, accusing them of professional negligence and seeking unspecified damages."
CELEBRITIES
Trevor Noah
Deadline

‘The Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Switches Lanes On Vaccinations And Ignites A Firestorm Of Online Criticism

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah has touched a nerve among a certain segment of his fans, expressing skepticism in an online post of the motives of Moderna’s CEO in pushing for new vaccinations. On Twitter earlier today, Noah raised an eyebrow and seemed to claim Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel is pushing for new COVID-19 vaccines for monetary reasons. Noah based that on reports so far that the omicron variant symptoms are mild. Noah called Bancel, “The guy who stands to gain millions from new vaccines” and did a spit take by noting a new Ferrari awaits him. “Now, look, I’m not saying...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Culpeper Star Exponent

Autopsy report shows former Channel 8 anchor Lisa Schaffner died from a kidney infection

Lisa Schaffner, the former WRIC–TV news anchor and community advocate, died in August from a kidney infection stemming from a urinary tract infection. An autopsy report by doctors at VCU Health stated she died from an “acute bacterial pyelonephritis with abscess formation” in the right kidney, according to her daughter Danielle Powell, who shared the autopsy with the Richmond Times–Dispatch.Pyelonephritis is a type of urinary tract infection that travels to one or both of the kidneys and can be life-threatening if not treated properly, according to the Mayo Clinic’s website.Symptoms of a kidney infection include fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal muscle spasm, according to the Cleveland Clinic’s website, which noted that these bacterial infections occur in about three to seven of every 10,000 people in the U.S.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surgeon
expressnews.com

Pants on Fire: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claims COVID-19 vaccine is 'deadliest ever made'

COVID-19 ushered in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. And a relentless disinformation campaign about vaccines quickly followed. One of the latest controversial statements about the vaccines came from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, as he spoke to Louisiana lawmakers.
U.S. POLITICS
yale.edu

Unvaccinated white evangelicals appear immune to pro-vaccine messaging

White evangelical Christians have resisted getting vaccinated against COVID-19 at higher rates than other religious groups in the United States. A new study by Yale researchers provides evidence that persuading these vaccine holdouts to get their shots has only gotten more difficult. The study, published in the journal Proceedings of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vibe

Eve Reveals Why Doctors Stated She Would Never Get Pregnant

With eight weeks left in her first pregnancy, Eve has been quietly resting at home in London with family. However, she took some time out to speak with Tamron Hall regarding her fertility journey and shared a shocking revelation. Like most first-time moms, the Queens star has been nervous regarding all the new changes happening with her body. She shared that just a couple of weeks ago, she was fell ill and had to be taken to the hospital, just for them to admit she was simply experiencing normal pregnancy symptoms. Yet, prior to her becoming pregnant, doctors feared it may never...
CELEBRITIES
Author Ed Anderson

Couple sue doctor after IVF embryo mixup caused them to give birth to another couple's baby

Daphna and Alexander Cardinale in a video released by their lawyersCourtesy Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane & Conway. Alexander and Daphna Cardinale say they knew something was wrong with their baby, conceived using In vitro fertilization (IVF) when she was born in September 2019. Their baby girl's complexion was darker than either of theirs, among other feelings that something wasn't right. However, they shook it off and moved on.

Comments / 0

