WJSN CHOCOME Announces January Comeback

By C. Hong
Soompi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWJSN’s sub-unit WJSN CHOCOME is returning early next year!. On December 19 KST, WJSN announced on social media...

www.soompi.com

Soompi

P1Harmony Announces Comeback With New Album “DISHARMONY : FIND OUT”

On December 20, the FNC boy group revealed the teaser schedule for their upcoming mini album “DISHARMONY : FIND OUT.” This is the group’s first comeback since April, when they dropped the mini album “DISHARMONY : BREAK OUT.”. “DISHARMONY : FIND OUT” is set to be...
MUSIC
Soompi

TXT’s Beomgyu Explains Why He Initially Turned Down Offer To Join Debut Lineup

On the December 16 episode of JTBC’s “Bistro Shigor,” Beomgyu made his first-ever solo variety show appearance as the program’s first “part-timer.” The idol impressed the cast members with his work ethic and how quickly he adapted to his role as a server, and after they heaped praise on him at the end of the episode, Lee Soo Hyuk declared, “I don’t think we can let Beomgyu go.”
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul Reveals Comeback Date And Schedule For “6equence”

Mark your calendars for MAMAMOO’s Moonbyul’s return!. On December 23 at midnight KST, Moonbyul officially unveiled her comeback schedule for her upcoming solo return. After dropping two pre-release singles—”G999” (featuring Mirani), which came out on December 13, and another featuring Seori due out on December 30 at 6 p.m. KST—Moonbyul will be releasing her third solo mini album “6equence” on January 19, 2022 at 6 p.m. KST.
CELEBRITIES
magneticmag.com

Burial Announces New 5-Track EP 'ANTIDAWN' Arriving In January

New Burial music will arrive in the New Year. The reclusive and beloved producer will release a new five-track EP ANTIDAWN on Hyperdub in three weeks. According to a press release, the record will explore an “interzone between dislocated, patchwork songwriting and eerie, open-world, game space ambience.”. “Lyrics take...
MUSIC
Luda
allkpop.com

Cosmic Girls unit CHOCOME release 'coming soon' teaser for 2nd single album 'Super Yuppers!'

On December 19 KST, Starship Entertainment announced that the Cosmic Girls unit CHOCOME (Luda, Soobin, Dayoung, and Yeoreum) will be releasing a new single album titled 'Super Yuppers!' next month. The announcement was made through a playful 'coming soon' teaser image announcing the name of the album and the album's release date with cartoon block lettering and a large pink heart.
MUSIC
Soompi

4 “Girls Planet 999” Contestants To Debut Together In New Girl Group

Four former contestants from “Girls Planet 999” will be debuting together in a brand-new girl group!. On December 24, FCENM Entertainment officially announced that Kishida Ririka, Chang Ching, Lee Yun Ji, and Hayase Hana—all of whom competed together on the Mnet audition program “Girls Planet 999″—would be debuting as members of their upcoming girl group.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

December Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand reputation rankings for singers in the month of December!. The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from November 25 to December 25. BTS topped this month’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
Soompi

Update: 2021 MBC Music Festival Reveals Details On Exciting Collab Stages

More collaborations have been announced 2021 MBC Music Festival!. In addition to the female music show MC collaboration and the 98-line male idol collaboration, several other special stages are in the works. Girls’ Generation’s YoonA and 2PM’s Lee Junho, who are MCs for the 2021 MBC Music Festival, will open...
MUSIC
Soompi

Lee Eun Jae, Kang Yul, DAY6’s Wonpil, And Kang Hye Won Show Contrasting Chemistry In “Best Mistake 3” Couple Posters

Adorable new couple posters have been released for “Best Mistake 3”!. “Best Mistake 3” is the third installment of a web drama series about students who were wrongfully labeled as bullies just because they didn’t get good grades or because they had a loud voice. In the upcoming season, the characters will start anew as they leave high school behind and enter college.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

Yoo Ah In Shares His Reaction To The Popularity Of “Hellbound,” Hopes For 2nd Season, And More

Yoo Ah In recently participated in an interview to share his thoughts on his role in the Netflix series “Hellbound”!. Helmed by “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Hellbound” is a six-part Netflix series set in a world where humans face a frightening supernatural phenomenon: emissaries from hell who appear on Earth without warning and condemn people to hell. Amidst the chaos caused by this terrifying new reality, an emerging religion led by Jung Jin Soo (played by Yoo Ah In) begins to gain popularity, while others desperately search for the truth behind this strange phenomenon.
TV & VIDEOS
horrorsociety.com

Boy Harsher Announce Premiere of THE RUNNER on Shudder & Mandolin Starting January 16th

Today, darkwave duo Boy Harsher announce the release of their debut horror film, The Runner, with Shudder – AMC Network’s premium streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural – to stream the film in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand beginning Sunday, January 16th (Mandolin will host the film for the rest of the world).
MOVIES
vitalthrills.com

Disney Channels January 2022 Programming Announced

The Disney Channels January 2022 programming lineup has been announced. Read on to see what is coming to Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior and let us know what you think about the Disney Channels January 2022 lineup in the comments below. DISNEY CHANNELS JANUARY 2022. FRIDAY, JANUARY 7.
TV & VIDEOS
Soompi

2021 MBC Music Festival Announces Lineup Of Performers

The lineup has been revealed for 2021 MBC Music Festival!. For the final year-end music show of 2021, artists including MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, Brave Girls, ASTRO, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, NCT U, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids, ITZY, STAYC, aespa, Lee Mujin, IVE, NORAZO, and Celeb Five are set to perform. There will also be music from diverse genres including folk, rock, trot, and indie with artists such as Yang Hee Eun, YB, Kim Yeon Ja, Song Ga In, Lim Young Woong, 10CM, and SWJA. Project group MSG Wannabe from “How Do You Play?” will also be taking the stage with their two units M.O.M and JSDK.
MUSIC
Soompi

“Melancholia” Heads Into Final Week On Stable Ratings + “Artificial City” Sees Dip

TvN’s “Melancholia” is holding steady as it gears up for the final week of its run!. On December 23, “Melancholia” successfully maintained stable viewership ratings despite stiff competition from the wildly popular TV Chosun audition program “Tomorrow’s National Singer,” which airs in an overlapping time slot on Thursdays. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the drama starring Lee Do Hyun and Im Soo Jung managed to hold onto its average nationwide rating of 2.3 percent from the previous night.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’s’ History-Making Couple on Showcasing Black Love Stories on Television

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 18 finale of “The Bachelorette,” which aired on ABC on Dec. 21. “The Bachelorette” wrapped up its 18th season with a franchise-first: the dating series, which premiered nearly two decades ago, had its first Black winning couple. Leading lady Michelle Young fell in love with Nayte Olukoya, who ended the season with a televised engagement. The couple, very much still together, then sat down for a live TV interview to update America on their relationship progress. The pair are currently house-hunting, which was made easier, thanks to the show gifting...
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS

