WJSN CHOCOME Announces January Comeback

The lineup has been revealed for 2021 MBC Music Festival!. For the final year-end music show of 2021, artists including MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, Brave Girls, ASTRO, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, NCT U, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids, ITZY, STAYC, aespa, Lee Mujin, IVE, NORAZO, and Celeb Five are set to perform. There will also be music from diverse genres including folk, rock, trot, and indie with artists such as Yang Hee Eun, YB, Kim Yeon Ja, Song Ga In, Lim Young Woong, 10CM, and SWJA. Project group MSG Wannabe from “How Do You Play?” will also be taking the stage with their two units M.O.M and JSDK.
