Nirvana Reeves accomplish adaptation apparent based on Cobain’s life

By Staff
Jackson County Pilot
 6 days ago

There’s article about the way Robert Pattinson plays Bruce Wayne in The Batman. In an account with Empire, acquaint on Saturday, Dec. 18, administrator Matt Reeves talked about how backward Nirvana frontman and ’90s music figure Kurt...

www.jacksoncountypilot.com

When fans first got a glimpse of Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne in 2022’s forthcoming The Batman movie, a lot was made of his look. Many complained that he was playing an emo Batman. But it turns out he’s actually playing grunge Batman. Matt Reeves, the writer, and...
Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne Is (Shockingly) Inspired by Kurt Cobain, Reveals Matt Reeves

Revisiting Batman on the big screen doesn’t mean you have to revisit the same story, director Matt Reeves gets that. In an interview with Empire, Reeves detailed how his version of the superhero will be different from the ones we’ve seen before. The most startling revelation that he made—and honestly, we should’ve seen this coming—is that Bruce Wayne in his film, The Batman, is inspired by grunge icon Kurt Cobain.
How Kurt Cobain Influenced The Batman’s Bruce Wayne

How Kurt Cobain Influenced The Batman’s Bruce Wayne. Here he is now to entertain us. The Batman flies into theaters in 2022, but his influences may be solidly rooted in 1991. That, at least, is what Matt Reeves indicates in a new interview with Empire. While Bruce Wayne typically portrays as an old-money playboy who gathers all his vast resources to fight crime, the director had a different rich celebrity in mind. Kurt Cobain, the reluctant celebrity of ’90s Seattle alt-rock, inspired the new portrayal. The use of Nirvana’s “Something in the Way” in that first trailer? Not just an unrelated cool tune. It’s an intentional theme, and became key to Reeves’ creative process.
Weezer Thought They’d Be The ‘Next Nirvana’ After Death Of Kurt Cobain

The next Nirvana? That's how Weezer's Rivers Cuomo says he thought the band would be received after the release of their 1994 self-titled debut album. He told Rolling Stone, “I seriously thought we were the next Nirvana, and I thought the world was going to perceive us that way, like a super-important, super-powerful, heartbreaking heavy rock band, and as serious artists. That’s how I saw us.”
‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves Was Inspired By Gus Van Sant’s Kurt Cobain & The Safdies’ ‘Good Time’ When Writing Bruce Wayne

One of the most memorable parts of the trailers for “The Batman” is the use of Nirvana’s “Something in the Way” to underscore the darkness and the vibe of the film. This isn’t comic book Batman. This is something…different. And for Matt Reeves, the Nirvana song isn’t just a cool needle drop, but it’s one of the big inspirations for the film.
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
