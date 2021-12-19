Nirvana Reeves accomplish adaptation apparent based on Cobain’s life

How Kurt Cobain Influenced The Batman’s Bruce Wayne. Here he is now to entertain us. The Batman flies into theaters in 2022, but his influences may be solidly rooted in 1991. That, at least, is what Matt Reeves indicates in a new interview with Empire. While Bruce Wayne typically portrays as an old-money playboy who gathers all his vast resources to fight crime, the director had a different rich celebrity in mind. Kurt Cobain, the reluctant celebrity of ’90s Seattle alt-rock, inspired the new portrayal. The use of Nirvana’s “Something in the Way” in that first trailer? Not just an unrelated cool tune. It’s an intentional theme, and became key to Reeves’ creative process.

