Today's Bible verse

“For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God…” (Ephesians 2:8). It’s hard for us as humans to wrap our minds around the immensity of God’s unconditional love for us. Ephesians 2:4-5 says, “But God is so rich in mercy, and He loved us so much, that even though we were dead because of our sins, He gave us life when He raised Christ from the dead. (It is only by God’s grace that you have been saved!). No matter what you have done, no matter where you’ve been, no matter what you feel, God love doesn’t fail. You are loved perfectly, unconditionally and unfailingly by God. His love comes first.

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO