Today's Bible verse

Religion

Longview News-Journal
 4 days ago

“Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you clean the...

Belief.Net

5 Bible Verses to Heal a Broken Marriage

All marriages face problems at some point. In human relationships, we face disagreements and sin. When you’re struggling with a troubled marriage, you wonder where you can find hope. The Bible offers scriptures on restoring broken marriages with the work of the Holy Spirit. When you feel tensions arise, let God speak to your heart through these scriptures.
Belief.Net

10 Comforting Bible Verses For Death

Most know that loss is a part of life, but that doesn’t make it easier. The death of loved ones often takes its toll on those left behind. At times, it can feel like grief is never-ending. For some, an essential part of the healing process comes with scripture. Whether it’s for private reading and reflection or a message to include on a sympathy card, the Bible has plenty of meaningful verses to comfort the grieving.
Daily Item

Penn View Bible Institute's Christmas musical doesn't end with Jesus' birth

PENNS CREEK — During Christmastime, most people think about Jesus as a baby in a manger, but few think about the man on the cross. Now in their 14th season of presenting a Christmas musical for the community, Penn View Bible Institute plans to tell the whole Christmas story — the one that does not end with a baby’s birth, but with Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection.
faithit

52 Bible Verses About Hope for Times of Grief

17. And now, dear brothers and sisters, we want you to know what will happen to the believers who have died so you will not grieve like people who have no hope. (1 Thessalonians 4:13, NLT) 18. When the perishable has been clothed with the imperishable, and the mortal with...
KTEN.com

5 Powerful bible verses to prepare your heart for 2022 (and beyond)

Originally Posted On: https://insider.pureflix.com/prayer-faith/powerful-bible-verses-to-prepare-your-heart-for-2020. With 2021 finally coming to a close and 2022 upon us, millions of Americans are sure to begin crafting resolutions, proclamations and pledges — promises to enact change in their lives in the new year. Unfortunately, many of us fail to live out those changes....
Belief.Net

6 Bible Verses That Speak of God's Unfailing Love

“For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God…” (Ephesians 2:8). It’s hard for us as humans to wrap our minds around the immensity of God’s unconditional love for us. Ephesians 2:4-5 says, “But God is so rich in mercy, and He loved us so much, that even though we were dead because of our sins, He gave us life when He raised Christ from the dead. (It is only by God’s grace that you have been saved!). No matter what you have done, no matter where you’ve been, no matter what you feel, God love doesn’t fail. You are loved perfectly, unconditionally and unfailingly by God. His love comes first.
uticaphoenix.net

North Carolina sheriff refuses to take down Bible verse in

Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
csl.edu

February's Lay Bible Institute: 1 Peter

Traditional and true Lutheran emphases get a fresh look for congregational ministry in today’s changed and challenging culture at Concordia Seminary, St. Louis’ winter Lay Bible Institute, “Strength for Today and Bright Hope for Tomorrow,” led by Emeritus President Dr. Dale A. Meyer. During this one-day...
New Jersey Herald

Christmas in America: What if? | Napolitano

What if Christmas is a core belief in a personal God who lived among us and many times offered a freely given promise of eternal salvation that no believer should reject or apologize for?. What if Christmas is the rebirth of Christ in the hearts of all believers? What if...
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.10:3-5; quote by Lee Radziwill

And what will ye do in the day of visitation, and in the desolation which shall come from far? to whom will ye flee for help? and where will ye leave your glory?. Without me they shall bow down under the prisoners, and they shall fall under the slain. For all this his anger is not turned away, but his hand is stretched out still.
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.9:11-12; quote by J. B. Priestley

Isaiah Isa.9:11-12 I have always been delighted at the prospect of a new day, a fresh try, one more start, with perhaps a bit of magic waiting somewhere behind the morning. John Boynton Priestley, OM (1894-1984) was an English novelist, playwright, screenwriter, broadcaster and social commentator. His Yorkshire background is reflected in much of his fiction, notably in “The Good Companions,” which first brought him to wide public notice.
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Isaiah Isa.10:1-2; quote by Alice Miller

Isaiah Isa.10:1-2 Learning is a result of listening, which in turn leads to even better listening and attentiveness to the other person. In other words, to learn from the child, we must have empathy, and empathy grows as we learn. Alice Miller, born as Alicija Englard (1923-2010), was a Polish-Swiss...
