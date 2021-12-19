ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Turnout down as Hong Kong votes in ‘patriots’-only election

By Thompson Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong government efforts and last-ditch campaigning by candidates were struggling on Sunday to boost turnout in an overhauled https://www.reuters.com/world/china/how-hong-kongs-new-election-law-will-reshape-legislature-2021-12-18 “patriots”-only legislative election, the first under a sweeping new security law. After eight hours of voting, turnout was more than 10 percentage points below...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Last monument for Tiananmen massacre removed in Hong Kong

A monument at a Hong Kong university that was the best-known public remembrance of the Tiananmen Square massacre on Chinese soil was removed early Thursday, wiping out the city's last place of public commemoration of the bloody 1989 crackdown.For some at the University of Hong Kong, the move reflected the erosion of the relative freedoms they have enjoyed compared to mainland China.The 8-meter (26-foot) -tall Pillar of Shame, which depicts 50 torn and twisted bodies piled on top of each other, was made by Danish sculptor Jens Galschioet to symbolize the lives lost during the military crackdown on pro-democracy...
CHINA
crossroadstoday.com

China’s Xi endorses Hong Kong’s ‘patriots only’ election

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday endorsed Hong Kong’s first legislative elections held under new laws ensuring that only “patriots” who have shown loyalty to Beijing could run as candidates. Sunday’s elections for the 90-seat Legislative Council were swept by politicians backed by...
POLITICS
UPI News

Pro-establishment candidates win Hong Kong's 'patriots-only' election

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Hong Kong saw a historically low voter turnout for its 2021 pro-government legislative election after all ballots were counted on Monday. The election was geared toward patriots only, held under a new system revamped by Beijing that marginalizes democrats. Only 30.2% of voters, or 1.3 million,...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Starry Lee
Person
Carrie Lam
Telegraph

Hong Kong's 'patriots-only' election sees record low turnout as government loyalists sweep seats

Western allies condemned Hong's Kong's "patriots only" legislature vote on Monday, saying new rules imposed by Beijing that reduced directly elected seats and controlled who could stand had "eliminated" opposition. Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand rebuked the new system in a coordinated joint statement. "These changes...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Two more Hong Kong universities remove public monuments to 1989 Tiananmen protests in Beijing

Two more universities in Hong Kong have removed public monuments commemorating the 1989 Tiananmen protests in Beijing on Friday.The move comes just a day after the 26-feet-tall “Pillar of Shame” statue was removed from the University of Hong Kong.Early on Friday morning the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) removed a statue known as the “Goddess of Democracy” from its public piazza, reported Reuters.The 6.4 metre-tall bronze statue holding a flame was modelled after a 10-metre white plaster and foam statue erected by students in Tiananmen Square in 1989.The statue in Tiananmen Square stood as a symbol of the...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Hong Kong Government#Hong Kong People#Legislature#Reuters#Legislative Council#Democrats#Baptist University#Asian
The Independent

‘Festival of shame’: Why China has cracked down on Christmas

Scorning it as ‘Western spiritual opium’ and the ‘Festival of Shame’, China has cracked down on Christmas in recent years as the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) increasingly vociferous brand of nationalism rejects any outside influence or ideas. Christmas may not be traditional or officially recognised in China, but there are tens of millions of Christians in the country who celebrate the occasion while much of the general public enjoy festive rituals that are common worldwide - be it shopping for gifts or going out with friends.Yet under the leadership of Xi Jinping - and since relations with the US...
CHINA
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

In tit-for-tat move, China hits US officials with sanctions in retaliation for Xinjiang penalties

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. China has imposed sanctions on four members of the U.S. government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom in the latest tit-for-tat measure after Washington’s penalties last week against Chinese officials and companies over alleged abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
China
The Independent

South Korea pardons jailed former president Park Geun-hye

South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in has pardoned his predecessor Park Guen-hye who was serving a lengthy prison sentence after being impeached and convicted of corruption.The 69-year-old was serving a 22-year prison term and was convicted for abuse of power and coercion in 2018 after being impeached by lawmakers in 2016, making her the country’s first democratically-elected leader to be forced out of office.While Park’s lawyer Yoo Yeong-ha welcomed the government’s decision, he also said that his client offered a public apology for causing concern to the public.Mr Moon’s office said the decision was made with the intention of “overcome unfortunate...
POLITICS
AFP

US bans Xinjiang imports, forcing firms to navigate sticky diplomacy

President Joe Biden signed a law Thursday virtually banning all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang in response to concerns over forced labor, as US companies find themselves caught in the diplomatic fray. The bill, which was approved by Congress last week, bans the import of all goods from the region unless companies offer verifiable proof that production did not involve forced labor. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act sets its sights on three products in particular: cotton, of which Xinjiang is one of the world's major producers; tomatoes; and polysilicon, a material used to produce solar panels. In a rare bipartisan move, the Senate last week unanimously voted to make the United States the first country to ban virtually all imports from the region.
FOREIGN POLICY
ABC News

China denounces US law on Xinjiang imports

BEIJING -- The Chinese government on Friday denounced a U.S. law that restricts imports from Xinjiang as a violation of international law and dismissed complaints of abuses against mostly Muslim minorities in the northwestern region as lies. President Joe Biden signed the measure Thursday amid mounting tension including appeals by...
FOREIGN POLICY
Shore News Network

China proposes tighter rules but no ban for offshore listings

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s securities watchdog on Friday proposed tightening rules governing Chinese companies listing abroad, which it said would improve oversight while allowing them to continue to do so, the latest in a spate of regulatory moves by Beijing in 2021. The draft rules, which had been keenly awaited...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

72K+
Followers
36K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy