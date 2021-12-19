ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Holmes’ Criminal Fraud Case Heads to the Jury as Closing Arguments Conclude

By Kathleen Sanford
leedaily.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe famous Theranos CEO who was allegedly going to revolutionize the science of blood testing is currently facing some major criminal charges. Investors have accused Elizabeth Holmes of misleading them and committing wire fraud. Her case was presented to the court a few weeks ago and her fate is...

