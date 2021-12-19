ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Week That Was: 40 horses saved near Elgin, Freddy the fox doing fine, Sears HQ up for sale

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fox continues to captivate Bartlett residents after a plastic drain pipe got stuck around its neck, and only a thin band of the pipe remains. Nicknamed Freddy by Bartlett residents keeping an eye out for him, the fox's accessory is barely noticeable these days, thanks to his pups' tugging on...

Daily Herald

Lake County forest preserves accepting holiday trees after Christmas

The Lake County Forest Preserve District will be providing recycling drop off sites for holiday trees. Donated trees are chipped and used for trails and landscaping. Trees can be dropped off between Dec. 26 and Feb. 1, at one of eight forest preserve locations: Grant Woods in Fox Lake; Greenbelt in Waukegan; Half Day in Vernon Hills; Heron Creek in Long Grove; Lakewood in Wauconda; Old School in Libertyville; Ryerson Woods in Deerfield; and Van Patten Woods in Wadsworth.
LAKE COUNTY, IL
Daily Herald

Fogelberg's '˜old lover' recalls youthful romance in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. -- To Jill Greulich, it seems almost unimaginable that Dan Fogelberg would have turned 70 earlier this year. She thinks back to their youthful romance, wistfully memorialized in song years later, thanks to a chance encounter at a Peoria quick mart on Christmas Eve. During and after their...
PEORIA, IL
Daily Herald

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Noti...

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. in the Buechner Room, 1st Floor of the Arlington Heights Village Hall, 33 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois, at which time the Zoning Board of Appeals will consider a request for: -,A variation from Chapter 28, Section 6.5-2 to allow a detached garage in the side yard where detached garages are only permitted in the rear yard. And any other variations which may be required by the Zoning Board of Appeals on the following legally described property: Lot 580 in Scarsdale, being a subdivision of part of the west½of the east 12 of the east½of the west½of Section 32, Township 42 North, Range 11, east of the Third Principal Meridian, in Cook County, Illinois. Commonly known as: 531 S. Burton Place, Arlington Heights IL 60005 Persons with disabilities requiring auxiliary aids or services, such as an American Sign Language interpreter or written materials in accessible formats, should contact David Robb, Disabilities Services Coordinator at 33 S. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, Illinois 60005, (847) 368-5793 (Voice), (847) 368-5980 (Fax) or drobb@vah.com. Peter Siavelis, Chairman Zoning Board of Appeals Published in Daily Herald in December 25, 2021 (4575384) , posted 12/25/2021.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
Daily Herald

Chicago schools purchase more laptops in case of COVID surge

CHICAGO -- Chicago Public Schools officials have purchased 100,000 new laptops in anticipation of more students needing to take classes remotely in January if cases of the coronavirus surge. But district officials still hope to avoid a system-wide return to remote learning, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Leaders of the nation's...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Herald

Police search for gunman in Chicago-area mall shootout

OAK BROOK, Ill. -- Police said Friday that they were searching for a man suspected of taking part in a shootout at a crowded suburban Chicago shopping mall in which four people were wounded, including another suspected gunman who was taken into custody. The shootout at the Oakbrook Center in...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Herald

Superhero night Jan. 14 in Wheeling

The Wheeling Park District will host a superhero night for kids on Jan. 14. Activities are set to run from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Community Recreation Center, 100 Community Blvd. Aimed at youths between the ages of 5 and 10, the supervised event will include an obstacle...
WHEELING, IL
