Premier League

Newcastle reigniting interest in Marseille midfielder Kamara

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewcastle United are reigniting their interest in Olympique Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. The Times says Newcastle are making a move for Kamara a priority. The...

www.tribalfootball.com

Sunderland Echo

Eddie Howe responds to question on Newcastle United's interest in Dan Ashworth

The club is understood to have asked Brighton and Hove Albion for permission to speak to Ashworth, who is the club’s technical director. United head coach Howe said: “I highly respect Dan and his work, but I won’t go into it any more than that. I don’t think it’s right. He works for another football club. I like him and respect him, but I won’t comment any more.”
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle, Crystal Palace target Caleta-Car up for sale at Marseille

Olympique Marseille are prepared to sell Duje Caleta-Car in January. While the Croatia defender has worked his way back into coach Jorge Sampaoli's first team this season, OM are open to selling for the right price, says RMC. Caleta-Car is a target for West Ham United, while he revealed earlier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle planning bid for Lille defender Sven Botman

Newcastle are planning to bid for Lille defender Sven Botman. The Magpies are planning to splash the cash in the New Year following their Saudi-backed £300million takeover in October. Lille star Botman, 21, is understood to be their No1 priority, though it is understood that the Dutch youth international...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle plan move for Everton defender Mason Holgate

Everton defender Mason Holgate is wanted by relegation-threatened Newcastle United. Sky Sports says Newcastle remain keen on Holgate. The 25-year-old has recently forced his way into Rafa Benitez's side due to injuries within the Blues' squad, featuring in the last three league games. However, Holgate could be among Newcastle's targets,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle rival Liverpool for Gladbach midfielder Zakaria

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria remains a target for Premier League clubs next month. Sky Sports says Newcastle United plan to rival Liverpool for Zakaria. Liverpool have enquired about the 25-year-old's availability this season. But now Zakaria is a potential target for Newcastle as they battle for Premier League survival.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle target Championship stars Berge, Brereton

Newcastle United are interested in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge for the January market. ChronicleLive says Newcastle see the Championship as a more viable market considering their precarious league position and two names from the second tier reportedly feature on their list of targets - Blackburn Rovers marksman Ben Brereton Diaz and Blades midfielder Berge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Howe not seeking to offload Newcastle fringe players

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe insists he's not seeking to shift out any of his squad players. Newcastle were one of the few clubs who named four goalkeepers in their Premier League squad at the start of the campaign and Freddie Woodman, who has not played since September, would certainly benefit from another loan move if the right opportunity presented itself in the mid-season window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle make bid for Man City midfielder Cole Palmer

Newcastle have made an attempt for Manchester City midfielder Cole Palmer. The Athletic says City have turned down a loan offer from Newcastle for Palmer. Palmer, who has risen through the ranks at the Etihad Stadium, is considered as one of the most exciting prospects looking to become a mainstay in manager Pep Guardiola's plans moving forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Howe insists Newcastle don't need '40 points' to beat drop

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe believes they're at an advantage this season in their relegation battle. Howe is not convinced that teams will have to get close to 40 points to ensure survival in the Premier League this year, and feels the season will boil down to crucial clashes with those in and around them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Newcastle boss Howe: We have transfer targets identified

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admits they face a battle to land their top targets this January market. New defenders are high up on Howe's shopping list next month, but the 44-year-old is well-aware that targets may be put off by Newcastle's perilous position in the table. "We obviously have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid meet with Trippier with Newcastle bid expected

Newcastle United have launched a bid for Atletico Madrid fullback Kieran Trippier. AS says Newcastle are willing to pay €20m for the England international during the January market. Atletico directors met with Trippier this week to discuss his situation and make clear coach Diego Simeone doesn't want to lose...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Former Defender Reveals Why He Signed For Liverpool Despite Interest From Blackburn, Rangers, Chelsea, Newcastle & Notts Forest

Former Liverpool defender Neil Ruddock has revealed interest from a whole host of clubs but has explained the reason he decided to join the Reds at the time. Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Ruddock revealed Blackburn, Rangers, Chelsea, Newcastle and Notts Forest were all pushing for his signature but a meeting with Reds boss at the time, Graeme Souness, made the decision for him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by coronavirus restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight and the ground with the most space for fans could surprise you.So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp wishes he’d joined Liverpool ‘much earlier’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his team for fighting back to beat Leicester on penalties and reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals and hailed the “unbelievable” connection he has with the club.The German boss joined in late 2015 after departing Borussia Dortmund in the summer of that year and has since transformed the Reds into a side capable of challenging for the biggest honours.One Premier League title and another Champions League trophy have been won under his stewardship, with those successes and his overall approach to leading the club helping to forge a strong relationship between himself and the supporters.Speaking to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola rules out Man City signing replacement for Ferran Torres in January

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have no intention of signing a striker next month despite the imminent departure of Ferran Torres.Spain forward Torres is set to join Barcelona when the transfer window opens in January after the Premier League champions accepted a £46.7million offer from the Catalan giants.Torres was signed primarily as a winger but has often operated as a centre forward with the club short of natural striking options.City failed in their attempts to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but have no immediate plans to look elsewhere for a striker.“No, we’re not going to bring in any...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Alvaro Pereira: Great team Inter Milan can beat Liverpool

Former Inter Milan wing-back Alvaro Pereira insists they're capable of beating Liverpool. Inter meet Liverpool later this season in the Champions League round of 16. Pereira told L'Interista: "It can be done, it's not impossible, Inter have a great team. "A fundamental factor that could benefit the Nerazzurri is the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

