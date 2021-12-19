ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea midfielder Pulisic named USA Player of the Year

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic has been named USA Player of the Year. Pulisic has been named USA Player of the Year, while Ricardo Pepi was named Young Player of the Year. Last season, Pulisic also became the...

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

