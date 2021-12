ST. PAUL, Minn. – The University of Denver women's basketball program fell to St. Thomas 56-48 on Wednesday night at Schoenecker Arena. Uju Ezeudu tied the game-high with 17 points to go with five rebounds, three steals and two blocks for the Pioneers. Anna Jackson hit a stretch of four of five three-pointers to finish with 12 points to go with three steals. Makayla Minett pulled down a team-high six rebounds to go with two blocks, teaming up with Ezeudu for four of Denver's six blocks on the night.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO