Motorsports

RXR and X44 teams to fight for XE title in Jurassic X-Prix final

By Matt Kew
Motorsport.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBonus points for topping qualifying and setting the fastest run through the super sector for X44 means the championship fight will go down to the wire, RXR leading by 15, at the Bovington military base. X44 narrowly emerged victorious in a tense first semi-final, which featured Extreme E’s first...

www.motorsport.com

Related
The Independent

‘Unlucky’ Charles Leclerc lost 40 points during F1 season, Ferrari chief claims

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says Charles Leclerc was unlucky in the 2021 season and he lost 40 points due to “race situations”.The boss pointed to two races in particular where Leclerc could have picked up points. In the Monaco Grand Prix he took pole position but damage to his car meant he couldn’t race and in Hungary he was taken out by Lance Stroll in the first lap.Binotto said: “We should not forget that in his season, there are a couple of examples, which is Monaco and Budapest, where he didn’t score but I think he has been unlucky...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton urged not to retire and has ‘informed Mercedes of decision’

Lewis Hamilton’s future in Formula 1 remains a hot topic as we enter the off-season with the Briton yet to clarify whether he will return with Mercedes following a crushing loss in the title race to Max Verstappen.The Briton has gone off the radar since defeat at the thrilling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, sparking speculation over whether he will return as teammate to new Mercedes driver George Russell. There is expectation that the seven-time world champion will be back, with Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali adamant Hamilton will “recharge the his batteries and come back with even more desire...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Fernando Alonso explains why he is bullish about 2022 F1 season

Fernando Alonso believes he can be even quicker in 2022 after his 2021 preseason was hampered by a cycling accident.Alonso enjoyed a good year with French team Alpine (formerly Renault), finishing 10th in the drivers’ championship and even notching a podium at the end of the season in Qatar.At 40, the two-time world champion will be the oldest driver on the F1 grid next season since Kimi Raikkonen has now retired. But he believes he can do even better with the opportunity for a full winter preparation.Last season’s build-up was disrupted when Alonso was knocked off his bike in...
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

Formula 1: Things going from bad to worse for Lewis Hamilton?

If he returns to Formula 1 for the 2022 season, Lewis Hamilton could end up being hit with a grid penalty for the opening race. Ever since the 2021 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit unfolded the way it did, rumors have been swirling that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton could decide to call it quits, despite the fact that he signed a two-year contract extension this past summer.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Mercedes give fans sneak preview of new car for British duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell as F1 team fires up W13 for first time in bid to wrestle back world title from Max Verstappen

Mercedes have wasted little time in beginning their preparations to wrestle the world title back from Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Less than two weeks after Lewis Hamilton was controversially denied the world championship on the last lap of the the final round in Abu Dhabi, the Brackley-based outfit have given fans a sneak preview of their new car for next season.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Sergio Perez ‘would have been destroyed’ 20 years ago for helping Max Verstappen

Former driver Juan Pablo Montoya claims Sergio Perez “would have been destroyed” 20 years ago for helping team-mate Max Verstappen win the world title.Perez led the pack at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a race Verstappen had to finish higher than Lewis Hamilton on to claim the championship. The star held Hamilton off to give the Dutchman time to pit and remain in the race. His help saw him called a “legend” by Verstappen and hailed by many fans.However, Montoya believes the reaction would have been a lot different two decades ago.“It’s funny now how people look at it from...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Toto Wolff claims F1 chiefs’ ‘inconsistent’ decision-making led to controversies throughout 2021 season

Decision-making must improve from those in charge of Formula One, says Toto Wolff, if the off-track discussions and controversies from this year are not to be repeated in future.Much of the recently finished season was embroiled in recriminations, appeals and complaints, with drivers and team chiefs alike unsure of how or why certain rulings were handed out.The biggest and most obvious of those was of course in the finale at Abu Dhabi, where Max Verstappen won the race and the title in the final lap after Michael Masi’s decision to take the safety car away after unlapping only the cars...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Red Bull ‘almost on a par’ with Mercedes and ‘no doubt’ about Lewis Hamilton return

After a thrilling F1 title race, doubt has been cast over the return of Lewis Hamilton for 2022 to resume his rivalry with world champion Max Verstappen. But Formula 1 chief Stefano Domenicali is adamant the Briton will “recharge the his batteries and come back with even more desire than before to win an eighth world title.”The impact of George Russell’s arrival to Mercedes may change the dynamic between Hamilton and Verstappen too, with the possibility of a third title contender - or more, should the new rules shift the balance of power.During the fraught and intense 2021 season,...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Bob Keselowski dies, aged 70 after cancer battle

Keselowski had a very successful career in the ARCA Racing Series, winning 24 races (ninth on the all-time wins list) and the 1989 title. His father John Keselowski was a motorcycle racer who later became a team owner in stock car racing, passing on his love of racing to Bob and his brother Ron.
HEALTH
The Independent

Red Bull chief wants F1 age limit to be lowered

Formula One should reverse a rule-change which doesn’t let drivers partake in races until they turn 18, says Helmut Marko, pointing to the success of new world champion Max Verstappen as proof that more is required to judge each new case than a simple number of age.The Red Bull racer claimed his first title after victory in Abu Dhabi recently, having made his F1 debut at age 17 for Toro Rosso.But rules were changed soon afterwards to prevent a Super Licence being obtained until drivers were at least 18, and that regulation remains in place today.Marko, head of the...
MOTORSPORTS
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Motorsport.com

The F1 steering wheel changes Mercedes prepared for Russell

For although there was little time to make major changes to the W11 in the short period he had before the Bahrain weekend got going, the insight he got in to Lewis Hamilton’s approach and demands was hugely valuable. One example was the way he had to use Hamilton’s...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Mercedes becomes first team to fire up 2022 F1 car

Less than a fortnight on from the final round of the 2021 F1 campaign, the Brackley-based outfit published a short video on Thursday revealing the fire up of the new W13. The video showed staff at its factory overlooking the event, with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff being kept up to date with developments via a live video link on a mobile phone.
MOTORSPORTS
FanSided

NASCAR: The massive deal that led to one small change

One of Petty GMS Motorsports’ announcements would not have been possible if not for another major acquisition ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. Earlier this month, it was announced that GMS Racing owner Maury Gallagher paid $19.1 million for a majority interest in Richard Petty Motorsports in a deal that included both of Richard Petty Motorsports’ charters for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton unfollows EVERYBODY on Instagram as seven-time world champion maintains his silence after controversial Formula One finale in Abu Dhabi

Lewis Hamilton has unfollowed everybody on Instagram as the Mercedes star maintains his silence following the dramatic Formula One finale this month. Hamilton, 36, was controversially pipped to the world championship by Max Verstappen, 24, on the final lap of a thrilling race in Abu Dhabi, with the role of FIA chief Michael Masi heavily criticised by fans and pundits.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Turner Motorsport reveals BMW M4 GT3 colors for IMSA GTD

The Newton, NH.-based team will enter the #96 in the IMSA GTD category but has switched from its veteran M6 model to the M4. For the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona next month, the team’s full-time line-up of Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley will be joined by BMW M factory driver Jens Klingmann and Michael Dinan. For Klingmann, this will be a first IMSA start since he raced for Will Turner’s team in 2020, while for Dinan – who won his class along with Foley in GT World Challenge America – it will be his first race at this level.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

The stats that prove Ferrari is on the road to recovery

With the overhaul of the technical regulations on the horizon for 2022 and limited car development allowed for this year, F1's most successful and famous team was able to spend much of this season focusing on getting the basics right. It resulted in a season that showed impressive steps forward...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

The unsolved mystery of the Japanese-backed McLaren F1 B-team

Charles Bradley is Motorsport.com’s Global Editor in Chief. After spending five years in the aerospace industry in his native North Wales, while working weekends as a freelance writer at racetracks around the UK, Charles joined the staff of Motoring News in the heart of London. He transferred to the nascent Autosport.com team in 2000 before transitioning to the magazine, becoming its Editor between 2011 and 2014. Charles then upped sticks to work in America, as Motorsport.com’s Editor in Chief, where he created the multi-national and multi-lingual editorial team that quickly became the world’s most-read motorsport website. He was instrumental in delivering two of the biggest global fan surveys in sports history and is also a multiple award-winning scriptwriter. Charles is also an overseas member of the Guild of Motoring Writers. He lives in Miami Beach with his wife Helen – and a cat that’s named after Serbia’s top football club.
MOTORSPORTS

