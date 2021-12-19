Atlantic City Council to Consider Order to fill Vacant At-Large Seat by Appointment

(Atlantic) On Monday evening, the Atlantic City Council will decide how they want to fill newly elected Mayor Grace Garrett’s at-large City Council seat.

According to the Iowa League of Cities, city councils have several options to fill vacancies. One option is to appoint an individual to the position. The notice to select must be published not less than four and not more than 20-days before the Council considers the appointment by the Iowa Code. The information must identify the vacancy, state the intention of the Council to fill the vacancy by arrangement, and indicate the date, time, and place of the meeting at which the Council will make the appointment. A person appointed to fill the vacancy serves until the next city election. The appointment must be made 60-days from the date the vacancy occurred.

Additionally, the notice must state the public has the right to petition for a special election. The public can petition for a special election to fill the vacancy within fourteen days after the appointment is made or the notice is published, whichever is later, and contain enough signatures of eligible electors of the city.

The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.

A retirement ceremony for retiring Mayor Dave Jones is after the meeting.