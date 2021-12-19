ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body found in suitcase by dumpster in Tennessee

By Andrew Ellison, Nexstar Media Wire, Autumn Scott
MEMPHIS, Tenn. ( WREG ) – Police in Memphis, Tennessee, responded to a suspicious call over the weekend after someone found a body stuffed in a suitcase in Midtown.

Investigators say the body was found by a dumpster near a parking garage just before 10 p.m. Sunday. Residents in the area tell Nexstar’s WREG that about 15 to 20 officers were on the scene for hours.

After an initial investigation, police say they believe the person who died was killed by someone they knew and had been struck with some sort of object.

Cecilia Maciel, who lives in the area, said she isn’t surprised about who investigators believe committed the crime.

“You know what? That happens a lot,” she tells WREG. “Like I said, I’m a social worker. So, it’s like the same thing with domestic violence, sexual assault. A lot of the time the crime is done by someone who knows you.”

No arrests have been made and police have not identified the victim at this time.

