ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi man facing 5 years in prison for shining lasers at FedEx planes

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KlESf_0dQxuS0500

(NEXSTAR) – A man from Mississippi is facing up to five years in federal prison after admitting to shining lasers at planes flying into the Memphis airport.

Eugene Conrad, 52, pleaded guilty in court earlier this week, federal prosecutors announced Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) first notified the FBI’s Memphis Field Office of the laser strikes on July 15, having recorded 49 reports of laser strikes between Jan. 1 and July 15. The incidents mostly concerned FedEx planes, they said.

Florida man banned from United Airlines after wearing red thong on face instead of mask

Agents conducted an investigation the next day, at which time the Memphis International Airport reported yet another laser strike. The laser activity stopped before agents could identify the source.

Weeks later on August 11, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation used an aircraft to investigate more laser activity from the area, this time narrowing down the source to Benton County, Mississippi. Agents soon arrived at a residence to find Conrad “walking around a house while lasering the plane.”

He admitted to shining the lasers at incoming planes for “several months,” federal prosecutors say .

Conrad now faces up to five years in prison without parole, followed by three years of probation. He’s may also be ordered to pay a $250,000 fine.

His sentencing is scheduled for March 10, 2022.

66-year-old Texas transplant using billboard to find love

The FAA, meanwhile, continues to warn against shining lasers at aircraft following increasing reports of incidents in 2020 (and despite fewer actual planes in the sky).

“Intentionally aiming lasers at aircrafts poses a safety threat to pilots and violates federal law,” the FAA writes on its website . “Many high-powered lasers can incapacitate pilots flying aircraft that may be carrying hundreds of passengers.”

Violators are subject to both criminal prosecution and civil penalties, which can amount to as much as $11,000 per violation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Florida doctor extradicted to Vermont for 2019 homicide arraignment

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (NEWS10) — Joseph Piri, 49, of Naples, Florida was extradited to Vermont on Thursday. He is set to be arraigned next week for the fatal shooting of a Bostonian in Vermont in 2019. Authorities say Piri is the prime suspect in the homicide of 44-year-old trucker Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, whose body was found inside […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Florida, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Florida, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WWLP

Watch: New TSA officer at Newark airport jumps conveyor belt, saves baby’s life

NEWARK, N.J.— With just a couple of months on the job as a Transportation Security Administration officer, one woman’s past work as an EMT kicked in when she hears a mother shouting for help in Newark Liberty International Airport. The mom noticed her son wasn’t breathing, TSA officials said Thursday. She tried to rouse her […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex#Lasers#Nexstar#Fbi#Memphis Field Office
WWLP

Delays, cancellations and COVID add to hectic holiday for travelers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The holidays are always a hectic time, add travel to that menu and even on the best of days, residents are rushing around. One El Pasoan who wanted to be home for the holidays talks about the challenges he faced during his trek to the Borderland. El Paso International Airport […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
United Airlines
WWLP

Police looking for gunman after 3 women, suspect shot at Oakbrook Center

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Four people were shot Thursday evening during a shootout at Oakbrook Center and police are searching for a shooter involved. Police responded to the mall just before 5:45 p.m. on the report of shots fired. After an investigation, police believe three women were struck by gunfire during a shootout between two […]
WWLP

Flight cancelations, delays slowing down holiday travel

Millions are scrambling to get to their holiday destinations, after thousands of flight cancelations and delays. These cancelations and delays really came at a bad time, with so many trying to get home to their families for Christmas Day.
TRAVEL
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy