Elections

Turnout down as Hong Kong votes in ‘patriots’-only election

By Metro US
Metro International
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong government efforts and last-ditch campaigning by candidates were struggling on Sunday to boost turnout in an overhauled https://www.reuters.com/world/china/how-hong-kongs-new-election-law-will-reshape-legislature-2021-12-18 “patriots”-only legislative election, the first under a sweeping new security law. After eight hours of voting, turnout was more than 10 percentage points below...

www.metro.us

WKBN

Last monument for Tiananmen massacre removed in Hong Kong

A monument at a Hong Kong university that was the best-known public remembrance of the Tiananmen Square massacre on Chinese soil was removed early Thursday, wiping out the city's last place of public commemoration of the bloody 1989 crackdown.
CHINA
everythinglubbock.com

China’s Xi endorses Hong Kong’s ‘patriots only’ election

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday endorsed Hong Kong’s first legislative elections held under new laws ensuring that only “patriots” who have shown loyalty to Beijing could run as candidates. Sunday’s elections for the 90-seat Legislative Council were swept by politicians backed by...
POLITICS
UPI News

Pro-establishment candidates win Hong Kong's 'patriots-only' election

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Hong Kong saw a historically low voter turnout for its 2021 pro-government legislative election after all ballots were counted on Monday. The election was geared toward patriots only, held under a new system revamped by Beijing that marginalizes democrats. Only 30.2% of voters, or 1.3 million,...
WORLD
Person
Starry Lee
Person
Carrie Lam
Metro International

China says ‘bright’ prospect for democracy in Hong Kong

BEIJING (Reuters) -Prospects for democracy in Hong Kong are “bright”, China said on Monday in a white paper, a day after pro-Beijing candidates won a legislative election in the city in record low turnout after a sweeping Chinese crackdown on its freedoms. China had “restored order” and brought...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Hong Kong's 'patriots-only' election sees record low turnout as government loyalists sweep seats

Western allies condemned Hong's Kong's "patriots only" legislature vote on Monday, saying new rules imposed by Beijing that reduced directly elected seats and controlled who could stand had "eliminated" opposition. Britain, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand rebuked the new system in a coordinated joint statement. "These changes...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CHINA
#Election#Hong Kong Government#Hong Kong People#Legislature#Reuters#Legislative Council#Democrats#Baptist University#Asian
americanmilitarynews.com

In tit-for-tat move, China hits US officials with sanctions in retaliation for Xinjiang penalties

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. China has imposed sanctions on four members of the U.S. government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom in the latest tit-for-tat measure after Washington’s penalties last week against Chinese officials and companies over alleged abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

South Korea pardons jailed former president Park Geun-hye

South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in has pardoned his predecessor Park Guen-hye who was serving a lengthy prison sentence after being impeached and convicted of corruption.The 69-year-old was serving a 22-year prison term and was convicted for abuse of power and coercion in 2018 after being impeached by lawmakers in 2016, making her the country’s first democratically-elected leader to be forced out of office.While Park’s lawyer Yoo Yeong-ha welcomed the government’s decision, he also said that his client offered a public apology for causing concern to the public.Mr Moon’s office said the decision was made with the intention of “overcome unfortunate...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cambodia’s ruling party endorses PM Hun Sen’s son as future leader

Cambodia’s ruling party has endorsed the current prime minister’s son as the future leader of the country.The central committee of the Cambodia People’s Party (CPP), which has ruled the southeast country for a long time, unanimously voted to endorse 69-year-old Hun Sen’s eldest son 44-year-old Hun Manet as the “future prime minister” of the country.Hun Sen has been in power for almost 37 years in Cambodia and is one of the world’s longest serving leaders.Hun Sen had, earlier this month, defended dynastic politics and endorsed his son as the future leader of the country.“I announce today that I support my...
POLITICS
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
China
AFP

US bans Xinjiang imports, forcing firms to navigate sticky diplomacy

President Joe Biden signed a law Thursday virtually banning all imports from the Chinese region of Xinjiang in response to concerns over forced labor, as US companies find themselves caught in the diplomatic fray. The bill, which was approved by Congress last week, bans the import of all goods from the region unless companies offer verifiable proof that production did not involve forced labor. The Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act sets its sights on three products in particular: cotton, of which Xinjiang is one of the world's major producers; tomatoes; and polysilicon, a material used to produce solar panels. In a rare bipartisan move, the Senate last week unanimously voted to make the United States the first country to ban virtually all imports from the region.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Japan Cabinet OKs record defense budget amid Taiwan concerns

Japan s Cabinet approved a record 5.4 trillion yen ($47 billion) defense budget for fiscal 2022 on Friday that includes funding for research and development of a new fighter jet and other “game-changing” weapons as Japan bolsters its defense capabilities in response to China’s growing military might and its tensions with Taiwan The 1.1% budget increase for the year beginning in April is the 10th consecutive defense spending increase and is in line with Japan’s pledge to the United States to strengthen its own defense capabilities to tackle increasingly challenging security issues in the region.The budget, which still needs...
POLITICS
AFP

Two more Hong Kong universities remove Tiananmen artwork

Two Hong Kong universities on Friday removed sculptures marking Beijing's 1989 crackdown on Tiananmen Square democracy protesters, as authorities steadily remove all remaining traces of the deadly event from the southern Chinese territory. The removals come a day after Hong Kong's oldest university took down a statue commemorating the bloody crackdown, sparking outcry by activists and dissident artists in the city and abroad. Hong Kong was for a long time the only place in China where mass remembrance of Tiananmen was tolerated, with thousands gathering each year to mourn democracy protesters killed by Chinese troops. The city's university campuses marked the crackdown with statues commemorating the events in a vivid illustration of the freedoms the semi-autonomous territory enjoyed.
WORLD
Metro International

Japan to put off sending officials to Beijing Olympics, NHK says

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan is likely to shelve plans to send officials to the Winter Games in Beijing next year and will make an announcement as early as Friday, public broadcaster NHK said. The United States and other Western countries have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Games over...
SPORTS
ABC News

China denounces US law on Xinjiang imports

BEIJING -- The Chinese government on Friday denounced a U.S. law that restricts imports from Xinjiang as a violation of international law and dismissed complaints of abuses against mostly Muslim minorities in the northwestern region as lies. President Joe Biden signed the measure Thursday amid mounting tension including appeals by...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

China says celebrities have 10 days to cough up unpaid taxes

China's tax authorities have set a 10-day deadline for entertainers and social media influencers to pay overdue taxes, part of a government campaign to tighten the noose on tax evasion and celebrity excesses. Actress Fan Bingbing's career has been on ice since a 2018 tax evasion scandal.
CELEBRITIES

