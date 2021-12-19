Bullard ISD, community provide gifts for 100 students

Students Formerly from Cavile Place Housing Community Will ‘Come Home’ for Holiday Celebration, Including Food, Fun and New Coats. Fort Worth – Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck are partnering with Fort Worth ISD to provide coats for kids as the winter months approach. The coat giveaway will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the gymnasium at Brighter Outlook, 4910 Dunbar St., Fort Worth, TX. There will be food provided by local vendors, bounce houses, holiday music, and photos with Santa. More than 290 coats will be distributed to youth and young adults from Cavile Place, the iconic Fort Worth housing projects recently torn down. This year’s event will be extra special, as it will bring families back to the community that many of them called home for decades.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO