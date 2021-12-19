ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Bullard ISD, community provide gifts for 100 students

By Ana Conejo aconejo@tylerpaper.com
Tyler Morning Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2015, the Bullard ISD Panther Angel Tree has been assisting students and families in need. Thanks to the support of other Bullard ISD parents, staff and community members, the program assisted 100 students this year. According to Ashlee Jones, Bullard ISD executive assistant to the superintendent, the Panther...

tylerpaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD Educator Collects Christmas Gift Donations for Class

Boxes of food and bag of gifts lined the sidewalk at Burnet Elementary in Dallas Tuesday, ready for parents to pick them up for Christmas. "What you are seeing here," educator Eric Hale said, "I call it my community of care." For the second year in a row Hale, who...
DALLAS, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler ISD students spread Christmas joy to Atria Willow Park residents

As tears formed in her eyes, Vanoy Mosley opened a Christmas card given by an Owens Elementary student on Friday. Mosley, a resident at Atria Willow Park in Tyler, was so grateful for the item that she got all students to autograph the card before she placed it in her living room as decoration.
TYLER, TX
Thesiuslaw News

Providing ‘warmth and support’ to homeless students

Dec. 11, 2021 — On Dec. 9, Florence Habitat for Humanity hosted a Youth Clothing Collection to benefit Siuslaw School District Special Programs and its pantry for homeless students. “Many caring individuals are stepping up to help our homeless students over the holidays,” said Special Programs Director Lisa Utz....
FLORENCE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Charity#Angels#The Bullard Isd Ffa
unl.edu

Holidays for Little Huskers provides gifts for student parents

Bags and boxes full of puzzles, toys and tiny clothes took over the Women’s Center the week of Dec. 13. The items were collected for Holidays for Little Huskers, a toy drive organized since 2018 to benefit the smallest members of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln community. Holidays for...
LINCOLN, NE
Focus Daily News

Witherite Law Group And Fort Worth ISD To Provide Coats For Nearly 300 Students

Students Formerly from Cavile Place Housing Community Will ‘Come Home’ for Holiday Celebration, Including Food, Fun and New Coats. Fort Worth – Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck are partnering with Fort Worth ISD to provide coats for kids as the winter months approach. The coat giveaway will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. in the gymnasium at Brighter Outlook, 4910 Dunbar St., Fort Worth, TX. There will be food provided by local vendors, bounce houses, holiday music, and photos with Santa. More than 290 coats will be distributed to youth and young adults from Cavile Place, the iconic Fort Worth housing projects recently torn down. This year’s event will be extra special, as it will bring families back to the community that many of them called home for decades.
FORT WORTH, TX
WacoTrib.com

Hillcrest students share book windfall with other Waco ISD libraries

A squad of 24 avid young readers from Hillcrest Elementary School loaded a bus Friday morning with hundreds of books and set off for a whirlwind tour of Waco school libraries. Their mission: to spread their love of literature to other students across Waco Independent School District. A windfall of...
WACO, TX
theperrychief.com

Elks Lodge members to provide holiday community assistance

Area Elks Lodge members will provide holiday community assistance as part of a nationwide effort. Assistance will include financially struggling families receiving food baskets and presents and Elk volunteers visiting hospitalized veterans. Lodges provide therapeutic items and gifts, host holiday celebrations and recreational activities at bases and hospitals and stand...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
farmerpublishing.com

Head Start students receive gifts

The Women on a Mission group from First Christian Church in Rock Port gave the children at Atchison County Head Start new pillows and pillowcases to enjoy. The children were also given goodie bags donated by Rosita Stoner, toys given by Holly Huntley with the Tourism Board, and had a surprise visitor pop in with his elves. Women on a Mission are pictured above with the students. They are, from left to right: Sharon Meyer, Betsy Thomas, Amy Moore, Shirley Stoner, Sharleen Pritt-Bothwell, Diana Abbott, Emma Easley, Kalyn Wilson, and Rosita Stoner.
ROCK PORT, MO
sierranewsonline.com

Grace Community Church to Provide Christmas Food Baskets

NORTH FORK — Each year, Grace Community Church makes Christmas food baskets available for the residents of North Fork. This year they will follow the same practices as last year since Covid-19 is still driving their precautions. There will be no advance signups, and the pickup of the food will be a drive-through on the church campus. Volunteers will place the food in your car while you wait in the car.
captimes.com

'Lancer Secret Santa' provides gifts for 150 students, families

A program in its fourth year at La Follette High School is helping students and their families make the holiday season more special. The Lancer Secret Santa program connects students whose families might not otherwise afford presents with members of the Lancer community willing to sponsor those in need. “For...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wtoc.com

Christmas gifts provided for seniors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Savannah seniors got a visit from Santa Claus today. Savannah Home Instead hosted a gift delivery event today for the Be a Santa to a Senior program. They delivered gifts to local seniors, many of whom rely on them and may not have family to care for them anymore.
SAVANNAH, GA
thecountrynote.com

Dickson County Craig Morgan Foundation Partners with Community to Provide Christmas Gifts for More than 120 Children in Foster Care

Nashville, Tenn. – The Dickson County Craig Morgan Foundation (DCCMF) has teamed up with the local community to spread holiday cheer throughout Dickson County. DCCMF purchased presents for more than 120 children in foster care in Dickson County to help ensure everyone will have a very Merry Christmas. Gifts include bicycles and power wheels assembled by local firefighters; students from Creek Wood and Dickson County High Schools wrapped presents prior to being delivered to foster care families.
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
Newnan Times-Herald

Students provide motivational messages at CTCA

Students from The Heritage School wrote motivational messages with chalk outside of Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta to inspire staff, patients and caregivers on Dec. 17. According to Suzanne Markel, a teacher at the school, the students from the school spent a half-day performing service projects in the community.
CBS19

Foundation grant provides 4 Jacksonville ISD schools with core communication boards

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Four Jacksonville ISD schools have a new tool to improve students’ communication thanks to grant funds from the Jacksonville Education Foundation. The foundation has provided boards with words and corresponding pictures — called core communication boards — for playgrounds at East Side, West Side and Fred Douglass elementary schools and Nichols Intermediate School through an annual grant of more than $30,000 given to teachers in the district.
JACKSONVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy