With rising rates of women using cannabis to treat medical conditions, it begs the question: Is cannabis a legitimate treatment for women’s health issues or is it simply bad medicine? Join Dr. Jan Roberts, a licensed clinical social worker, educator, and entrepreneur as she discusses the risks and benefits of cannabis-based medications for treatments of conditions such as menopause, fibroids, and endometriosis to name a few. Dr. Roberts will discuss the science behind the endocannabinoid system (ECS) and how its potential can be harnessed to treat common medical issues facing women today while also exploring the risks and rewards behind this brave new frontier of plant medicine.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 9 DAYS AGO