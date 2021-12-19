ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron will hit us like a ton of bricks, O’Neill warns

Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe deputy First Minister said modelling presented to ministers suggests that in a worst-case scenario, the region could be facing 30,000 cases a day. Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has warned that Omicron will hit Northern Ireland “like a ton of bricks”. Ms O’Neill said modelling...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 109

Ittamonk Seadog
5d ago

One place you hear Omicron is mild, another place Omicron is fast moving and deadly, the next place Omicron is only imaginary. Who do you beleive? I think it is mild deadly imagination, think I got it covered!

Reply(1)
7
Susan DePaul Mucci
5d ago

you mean the common cold that has seemed to disappear just like the flu , pneumonia, cancer and heart disease

Reply
8
Greg Gustavson
5d ago

Faucie is a fear monger as well as the President. Socialism uses fear to control the masses.

Reply(8)
10
The Independent

New data estimates record 1.7m people in the UK had Covid-19 last week

New data has emerged showing that Covid infection levels have reached a new record high after a senior health official said findings that the Omicron variant is milder offer a “glimmer of Christmas hope”.An estimated 1.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 19, the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.The new interim data, published on Friday, also shows that around one in 35 people in private households in England had Covid-19 in the week to December 19 – up from one in 45 in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Catholic leader calls on government to keep churches open amid Covid surge

The Archbishop of Westminster and leader of Catholics in England and Wales has urged Boris Johnson’s government not to reintroduce restrictions on churches amid record Covid infection rates.Data published on Thursday, suggesting the Omicron strain might cause less severe illness than the Delta variant, has fuelled speculation that the prime minister will resist imposing further curbs after Christmas.Cardinal Vincent Nichols said it was clear that large spaces such as churches were “not places where we spread the virus”.Most people are sensible and cautious. We don't need stronger impositions to teach us what to doVincent Nicholls“I would sincerely appeal that they...
WORLD
The Independent

People wake up to a white Christmas in parts of UK

Shetland and parts of eastern Scotland have woken up to a white Christmas, the Met Office confirmed.As of 7am on Christmas Day, the weather agency said there had been snowfall, with more forecast for later in the day in the southern Highlands.Aboyne in Aberdeenshire and Strathallan in Perthshire were found to have encountered some snowfall overnight.Good morning and merry Christmas! 🎄Here's how the weather is looking this #Christmas morning... We've already seen some #snow in Shetland, parts of eastern Scotland and in the Yorkshire Dales (latter observed on traffic cameras) ❄️ pic.twitter.com/KmZbmNtJRX— Met Office (@metoffice) December 25, 2021On Twitter, the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Crisps, PS5s and petrol: The year the UK ran out of everything

Boris Johnson hailed 19 July 2021 as “Freedom Day”, easing the last of the social restrictions imposed on the British public since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 16 months earlier and drawing a line under some of the darkest days in our recent history.The vaccine rollout had been a triumph, Covid-19 appeared to be on the ropes, Gareth Southgate’s boys had done us proud at Euro 2020 and a summer heatwave had descended. What could go wrong?That question was answered just three days later, when eerie photographs of barren supermarket shelves began to appear on social media, forcing both...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brexit customs controls coming in January ‘disastrous’ for UK traders, business chiefs warn

Full post-Brexit customs controls coming into force on New Year’s Day are likely to cause “significant disruption” and could see some British businesses collapse, trade and logistics chiefs have warned.The government has been told that lorries could be delayed or refused entry to ports because many UK firms are unprepared for the extra red tape and costs required to import goods from the EU from 1 January.Small business owners told The Independent they are still struggling to understand the new customs declarations, rules-of-origin checks and relevant tariffs – with one calling the guidance issued by the government “mumbo jumbo”.UK companies...
SMALL BUSINESS
The Independent

Data suggesting Omicron is milder offers ‘glimmer of Christmas hope’

New data suggesting Omicron may be less likely to lead to serious illness than the Delta variant offers a “glimmer of Christmas hope”, a senior health official has said.But UK Health Security Agency chief executive Dr Jenny Harries warned that it was too early to downgrade the threat from the variant, which is still spreading rapidly across the UK.Dr Harries told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that more information is needed, particularly about the impact on elderly and more vulnerable patients.She added: “There is a glimmer of Christmas hope in the findings that we published yesterday, but it definitely isn’t...
HEALTH
The Independent

Ex-TSB boss is preferred candidate for NHS England chairman role

A banker is set to become the new chairman of NHS England in a bid to make it more “accountable” for its funding.The Department of Health and Social Care confirmed former TSB chairman Richard Meddings is the Government’s preferred candidate for the role on Thursday.The Telegraph reported that ministers wanted Mr Meddings to provide an “outside eye” to make the NHS accountable for its additional funding, and said the Government was anxious to identify a “heavyweight” from the private sector with experience in digital and data, in order to help the NHS make better use of technologies.The NHS still relies...
ECONOMY
The Independent

NHS in danger of being ‘overwhelmed’ by Omicron surge, warns Sajid Javid

The NHS is in danger of being “overwhelmed” by the surge in Omicron cases, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned, despite further evidence it causes less severe illness than earlier Covid-19 strains.Mr Javid said officials were monitoring the data “hour by hour” after new figures showed the Covid infection rates in the UK reaching record levels with an estimated 1.4 million people with the virus.The warning came as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) estimated someone with Omicron was between 31% and 45% less likely to attend A&E and 50% to 70% less likely to be admitted to hospital than...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to outline Covid plans as rest of UK brings in new rules

Boris Johnson has been told to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy for England, as Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland have all announced new restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant.On Wednesday evening, Stormont ministers agreed a series of restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day, including nightclubs having to close at 8pm, and guidance to limit contacts with different households.The Northern Ireland announcement follows similar measures set out in Wales earlier the same day, and in Scotland on Tuesday.But the Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Omicron variant is coming, warns Leitch, as Christmas caution urged

The Omicron variant “is coming”, one of Scotland’s top clinicians has said, as he urged care over Christmas gatherings.The new variant has become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Scotland, leading to a spike in case numbers in recent weeks.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also announced this week that restrictions on hospitality and events will return after Christmas, with outdoor gatherings limited to 500 people, indoor seated events capped at 200, and standing at 100.The Omicron variant is coming, but behaviour and vaccines are keeping it at bay a littleNational clinical director Professor Jason LeitchNightclubs have also been ordered to close,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Stormont signs off on £40m support package for hospitality industry

Stormont ministers have agreed a £40 million grant scheme to support hospitality businesses affected by the latest Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland.Grants of between £10,000 and £20,000 will be available to more than 3,200 eligible businesses.Eligible businesses include nightclubs, restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, bistros, snack bars, pubs/bars, social clubs or private members’ clubs.Sporting clubhouses are not eligible.The Department of Finance’s Land and Property Services will take the lead in developing the latest grant scheme.Ministers had faced criticism on Wednesday for agreeing and announcing a series of restrictions without an accompanying support package.The administration currently has around £200 million of funding...
WORLD
The Independent

Falkland Islands capital Stanley among 39 places vying for city status

The Falkland Islands’ capital Stanley is one of 39 towns bidding to be granted city status as part of a competition to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.For the first time ever, British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependences have been allowed to apply for the title. Stanley, which is almost 8,000 miles away from the UK, is battling entries from George Town in the Cayman Islands and Gibraltar, Gibraltar for the sought-after city status. Bournemouth, Reading, Doncaster and Blackburn are some of the 22 towns in England that have applied. In Scotland, eight areas have applied, including Dumfries and...
POLITICS
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Northern Ireland nightclubs to close as daily Covid cases reach new high

Stormont ministers have agreed that nightclubs in Northern Ireland will close from Boxing Day.It comes on the same day that the region recorded its highest daily increase in case numbers of the virus.Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said nightclubs will be closed from 6am on December 26.The move to close nightclubs was agreed at a virtual meeting of the powersharing Executive on Wednesday.Ministers also agreed that sporting events can continue with no limits on capacity, while the work from home message will be bolstered and legislation introduced to require social distancing in workplace.Some 3,231 new cases of the virus were...
WORLD
The Independent

Hospitals face being ‘overwhelmed’, Javid warns amid soaring NHS staff sickness as Omicron spreads on wards

Hospitals face being “overwhelmed”, Sajid Javid has warned after NHS staff sickness from Covid rose by 50 per cent in one week and the fast-spreading Omicron variant fuels more than 1,000 admissions a day.The health secretary said officials were monitoring data “hour by hour” after new figures showed the Covid infection rates in the UK reaching record levels with an estimated 1.4 million people with the virus.NHS leaders fear the “exhausted” service will struggle to deliver care over winter and warn they are in a “state of emergency.”More than 18,000 staff were off sick with Covid last week, compared...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Covid infections soar to record high as Omicron sweeps through UK

Covid infection levels have reached a record high in the UK, new data shows, as the Health Secretary maintained no further restrictions will be set out before Christmas.An estimated 1.4 million people in the UK had the virus in the week ending December 16, the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.The data emerged within hours of Sajid Javid telling broadcasters the Government is not planning to make any more announcements on restrictions in England this week.It follows a warning from NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis that the service...

