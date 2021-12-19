Officials: Woman killed after van engulfed in flames in Coram
Officials say a woman was killed after her car caught on fire in Coram Saturday night.
The accident happened on North Ocean Avenue near Pine Road.
Firefighters were able to pull one man from the fiery vehicle, but they could not gain access to the female passenger.
The male victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Officials say the fire was caused by a propane leak from a barbecue tank in the rear of the van.
