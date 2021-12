Several video game series celebrated their anniversary this year. 25 years of Pokémon, 35 years of Zelda and 25 years of Persona are just some of the anniversaries. While there were more and less big announcements at each of these celebrations, it still shows society that video games have been around for a very long time. But how long has the medium been a part of your life? That’s exactly what we want to hear from you today. There may be users among you who have already experienced the first beginning. Perhaps you have only recently started your hobby.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO