3 Members and 7 Guests are viewing this topic. Quote from: Tejano Jawg on December 10, 2021, 01:46:57 pmYou know what would be badass?...being out with my 3 kids and running into John somewhere. Then I get a pic and turn that into our Christmas card. The fact my kids are 16, 18, 20 just adds to the charm.

GOLD ・ 14 DAYS AGO