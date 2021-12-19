ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

West Bank ambush suspects captured, Israel says

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsrael has announced the capture of Palestinian men suspected of carrying out a deadly attack on a car carrying Israelis in the occupied West Bank on Thursday. An army statement said they had also found the weapon used in the attack. A 25-year-old passenger, Yehuda Dimentman, was killed and...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Palestinian Killed in West Bank, Israel Says Soldiers Shot Gunman

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian in a car they were pursuing in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Palestinian paramedics said. The Israeli military said troops shot a Palestinian who had fired at them from a vehicle. The incident followed several Palestinian attacks on...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Israeli Troops Kill Palestinian Motorist Suspected of Ramming West Bank Checkpoint

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian motorist they suspected of attempting to drive his vehicle into a military checkpoint near a West Bank settlement on Tuesday, the Israeli military said. The driver "accelerated his car towards a manned military post" next to Mevo Dotan in the occupied...
MILITARY
AFP

Israel arrests Palestinians suspected of killing settler

Israel's army said Sunday they had arrested four Palestinian men suspected of shooting dead a Jewish settler and wounding two others in an attack in the occupied West Bank days before. "The four terrorists who carried out the shooting attack last Thursday were caught," the Israeli army said in a statement. "The suspects were transferred to the security forces for further investigation, and the weapon of the suspect who carried out the shooting was captured." The four are suspected of firing at least ten bullets at a car, killing 25-year-old religious student Yehuda Dimentman and injuring two fellow students as they drove out of Homesh, an illegal outpost in the northern West Bank.
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Israel rejects 'alarm call' by Christian leaders in Jerusalem

Israel has rejected allegations from Church leaders that unnamed "fringe radical groups" are trying to drive Christians out of the Holy Land. The patriarchs and heads of churches in Jerusalem said authorities had failed to curb assaults against Christians and desecration of their sites. The Archbishop of Canterbury said the...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Bank#Palestinians#Hamas#Israeli Government#Israelis#Jewish#Idf#Twitter#Rabbi
The Independent

Shock after leaders of several far-right Hindu groups allegedly call for genocide of minorities in India

A widely circulated video on social media allegedly showing far-right Hindu leaders giving open calls for the use of weapons against Muslims, a minority in India, has sparked condemnation and outrage from rights activists.The clip is from a religious conclave believed to be held in Haridwar city of the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, an important Hindu pilgrimage site, between 17-20 December. The three day conclave was streamed live on YouTube where dozens of monks are seen addressing the gathering and the alleged calls for taking up arms against Muslim minorities were given. In one widely circulated clip, a religious...
RELIGION
Black Enterprise

Proud Boys Member Sentenced To Three Years In Prison For Threatening Sen. Raphael Warnock

A Queens Proud Boys member, who said Sen. Raphael Warnock would be “swinging with the f—ing fish” has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison. Eduard Florea, 41, posted the threat on social media a day before the Jan. 6th Capitol Riot. According to Yahoo News Florea wanted to join the Proud Boys and President Trump’s supporters in Washington D.C. on the day of the insurrection, but was unable to find a ride.
QUEENS, NY
The Independent

Burnt bodies of more than 30 found in Myanmar’s Kayah state, reports say

At least 35 burnt bodies, including those of women and children, were found near a village in the conflict-torn eastern state of Kayah in Myanmar on Christmas morning.The charred bodies were found in eight burned vehicles and on five motorbikes near Mo So village of Hpruso town. The bodies belonged to elderly people, women and children, according to the local Karenni Human Rights Group.“We strongly denounce the inhumane and brutal killing which violates human rights,” the group said in a Facebook post.The Karenni National Defence Force (KNDF) has accused the country’s military rulers of the killings.The KNDF is...
ASIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Palestine
AFP

Ethiopia govt says no further advance into Tigray

Ethiopia's government said on Friday that its troops would not advance further into the war-torn region of Tigray but warned that the decision could be overturned if "territorial sovereignty" was threatened. The announcement comes days after the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group declared a retreat to their Tigray stronghold, and signals a pause in fighting following a series of battlefield victories claimed by the government. Although unconfirmed, the TPLF pullout from the Amhara and Afar regions had raised hopes there would be talks to end a 13-month conflict that has killed thousands and left parts of the country on the brink of famine. On Friday, the government communication service released a statement saying federal forces had secured eastern Amhara and Afar and been ordered to "vigilantly remain in areas under our control".
WORLD
The Independent

SKorea ex-President Park, jailed for corruption, is pardoned

South Korea says it will grant a special pardon to former President Park Geun-hye who is serving a lengthy prison term for a series of corruption charges.The Justice Ministry said Friday that Park’s pardon is aimed at promoting a national unity in the face of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.Park was arrested and sent to prison in 2017, after being removed from office following a corruption scandal that prompted months of massive street protests.Park is a daughter of late authoritarian President Park Chung-hee. She was elected as South Korea’s first female president.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Court Sentences Two Mexican Army Officers to 30 Years for Femicide

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A court in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas has sentenced two army officers to 30 years in prison for femicide over the killing a female soldier, the state attorney general's office said on Friday. In addition to handing down the jail terms, the court ordered...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CNN

CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Tear gas fired as thousands march in Sudan anti-coup rallies

Thousands of Sudanese protesters rallied Saturday two months after a military coup, demanding soldiers "go back to the barracks" and calling for a transition to civilian rule. Sudan, one of the world's poorest countries, has a long history of military coups, enjoying only rare interludes of democratic rule since independence in 1956.
PROTESTS
AFP

At least 30 dead in migrant boat accidents in Greece

Greek coast guards scoured for survivors in the Aegean Sea on Saturday after the latest in a series of migrant boat accidents that have killed at least 30 people in just days. Coast guard said on Saturday that two of the rescued migrants -- both men suspected of being the smugglers -- were arrested. 
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Suicide bomber shot dead as Taliban fighters gather for passports

A would-be suicide bomber was shot dead Thursday outside Kabul's main passport office, police said, as hundreds of Taliban fighters lined up for travel documents on a day reserved exclusively for their applications. Around 200 Taliban fighters had gathered at the passport office from dawn after authorities announced that Thursdays would be set aside exclusively for them to apply for passports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sudan authorities fire tear gas to disperse protesters in Khartoum

Sudanese security forces have fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the capital Khartoum as the opponents of military rule marched towards the presidential palace, while internet services in the city were also cut.Saturday marked the 10th day of major demonstrations since an 25 October coup, with protests continuing even after Abdallah Hamdok was reinstated as prime minister on 21 November. The demonstrators have demanded that the military have no role in government during a transition to free elections.In neighbouring Omdurman on Saturday, security forces also fired tear gas at protesters around 2km away from a bridge connecting the city...
PROTESTS
The Independent

Myanmar army airstrikes send hundreds fleeing into Thailand

Myanmar’s military unleashed airstrikes and heavy artillery on a small town controlled by ethnic guerrillas, sending hundreds of people fleeing across a river into Thailand, local officials and residents said Friday. Government forces targeted Lay Kay Kaw, a small town near the Thai border that is controlled by the Karen guerrillas who are seeking greater autonomy from the central government. Fighting has intensified since February, when the military seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and guerrillas offered refuge to opponents of the army. The most recent clashes were triggered by a raid last...
MILITARY
Axios

Trump's remarks on U.S. Jews spark anti-Semitism accusations

A short excerpt from my interviews with Donald Trump has created a heated debate in the U.S. in recent days, particularly in the Jewish community. What Trump said: "People in this country that are Jewish no longer love Israel. … I’ll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country," Trump said in April during an interview for my book, "Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East."
POTUS
AFP

US Navy seizes guns it says heading from Iran to Yemen

The US Navy has seized 1,400 AK-47 rifles and ammunition from a fishing boat it claimed was smuggling weapons from Iran to Huthi rebels in war-torn Yemen. "US 5th Fleet ships seized approximately 1,400 AK-47 assault rifles and 226,600 rounds of ammunition from a stateless fishing vessel," a US navy statement Wednesday read.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy