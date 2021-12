Forspoken is one of the most intriguing games of 2022 – it’s not often we get a new AAA RPG franchise from Square Enix – and yet, we still haven’t seen all that much of the game in action. Slickly-edited trailers (like the one shown at The Game Awards) have looked promising, but do they show the game as it really is? Well, as part of a new round of previews, Square Enix has released around 5 minutes of uncut Forspoken gameplay, and it’s sure to get fans talking.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO