ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Hundreds of Bristol firms demand support and tax breaks

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of companies in one city are calling for more support as Covid Plan B restrictions come into force. The head of business development, the leader of Bristol's night-time economy and tourism bosses are demanding financial support and tax breaks. One senior chef in the city said what businesses...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Suppliers demand urgent action to halt energy crisis as household bills face 50% rise

Energy suppliers have demanded urgent intervention from government to protect households from the spiralling cost of gas and electricity amid a national crisis which is expected to see bills jump by more than 50 per cent next year.The boss of E.On called for “radical” moves to cut consumers’ bills including shouldering some of the cost of rising energy prices using general taxation.Energy-intensive businesses said they may soon have to shut down production while the UK ceramics industry warned that gas may not be physically available over the winter.The plea for help came as wholesale energy prices spiked to new record...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Stormont signs off on £40m support package for hospitality industry

Stormont ministers have agreed a £40 million grant scheme to support hospitality businesses affected by the latest Covid-19 restrictions in Northern Ireland.Grants of between £10,000 and £20,000 will be available to more than 3,200 eligible businesses.Eligible businesses include nightclubs, restaurants, cafes, coffee shops, bistros, snack bars, pubs/bars, social clubs or private members’ clubs.Sporting clubhouses are not eligible.The Department of Finance’s Land and Property Services will take the lead in developing the latest grant scheme.Ministers had faced criticism on Wednesday for agreeing and announcing a series of restrictions without an accompanying support package.The administration currently has around £200 million of funding...
WORLD
BBC

Covid Omicron: Jersey firms in line for more support

Jersey's government is working on plans to help businesses affected by the arrival of the Omicron variant. Business leaders have been told support, such as the Co-Funded Payroll Scheme (CFPS), will be reintroduced as "insurance" against Omicron. Minister for Treasury and Resources, Deputy Susie Pinel, said the Fixed Cost Support...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Kate Forbes: Health funds could be diverted to Covid support schemes

Scotland’s Finance Secretary has said funding for Covid-19 support will come from health spending generated by Westminster funding pledges and “re-profiling” other commitments.In a letter to the Finance and Public Administration Committee, Kate Forbes broadly outlined how the £200 million pledged by the Scottish Government which will be partnered with an estimated £175 million from the UK Government will be secured.The Scottish Government has, throughout the pandemic, said it would pass on all consequentials – money generated by previously unannounced UK Government spending – north of the border.But the letter hints at a break with the previous path...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
The Independent

Welsh Government unveils £120m Omicron business support package

Businesses in Wales impacted by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant will be eligible for emergency financial support under a new Welsh Government support package.Economy minister Vaughan Gething has announced the details of the £120 million funding – which will be available for retail, hospitality, leisure and tourism businesses and their supply chains.From 6am on Boxing Day, a revised version of alert level two is being introduced which will see groups of no more than six people allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants.The two-metre social distancing rules are set to return in public places and workplaces.Outdoor events...
ECONOMY
The Independent

More than 35,000 retailers in financial distress as Omicron pressure mounts

More than 35,000 struggling retailers are now in significant financial distress as they face a harsh winter amid the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, according to new figures.New data from insolvency firm Begbies Traynor has also revealed that more than 20,000 bars and restaurants are also in a perilous financial position across the UK.The figures come as firms across the UK witness reduced footfall and cancellations during a key trading period as coronavirus cases continue to soar past record levels.The Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £1 billion package for affected firms earlier this week, focusing on the hospitality...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Breaks#Restaurants#Chef Patron#Manag
stjohnsource.com

Bed and Breakfast, Art Gallery, And Financial Firms Vie for Tax Breaks

The Economic Development Authority Board of Directors, in a public hearing and a decision meeting Tuesday, heard matters concerning half a dozen businesses. All but one of the businesses concentrated on financial services. And the one not offering financial services, the Tropical Botanical Garden on St. Thomas, was exiting the program.
ECONOMY
NBCMontana

Tax credit supporting thousands of families expires Wednesday

MISSOULA, Mont. — The 6 month old monthly child tax credit system is set to expire December 15 unless the Senate can pass President Biden’s Build Back Better Plan. Right now, nine out of 10 kids in Montana qualify for the tax credit that gives a credit worth $300 a month for every child under 6 and $250 for kids ages 6 to 17 years-old.
MISSOULA, MT
The Independent

Brexit customs controls coming in January ‘disastrous’ for UK traders, business chiefs warn

Full post-Brexit customs controls coming into force on New Year’s Day are likely to cause “significant disruption” and could see some British businesses collapse, trade and logistics chiefs have warned.The government has been told that lorries could be delayed or refused entry to ports because many UK firms are unprepared for the extra red tape and costs required to import goods from the EU from 1 January.Small business owners told The Independent they are still struggling to understand the new customs declarations, rules-of-origin checks and relevant tariffs – with one calling the guidance issued by the government “mumbo jumbo”.UK companies...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Instagram
abc17news.com

Foxconn qualifies for Wisconsin tax breaks for first time

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group has qualified for nearly $30 million in Wisconsin tax credits. That marks the first time the Taiwan-based electronics giant has secured state aid since breaking ground on its Wisconsin facility in 2018. The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation on Wednesday verified that Foxconn met job creation and investment benchmarks to qualify. That was based on documents provided to the Wisconsin State Journal. Foxconn created 579 eligible jobs and made a capital investment of $266 million at the Racine County facility last year. That qualifies the company for more tan $2 million in job credits and nearly $27 million in capital investment credits.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Care workers to be added to shortage occupation list

The Government is to relax immigration rules on care-worker jobs as the social care sector increasingly struggles to attract and keep staff.Care workers will be added to the shortage occupation list, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.The decision follows a recommendation from the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) that the jobs be made eligible for the health and care visa and placed on the list, which is designed to help migrants get work visas to fill jobs where there are shortages.This was called for “immediately” to temper “severe and increasing difficulties” the sector is facing with recruitment and...
HEALTH
The Independent

Construction, building and transport workers least likely to have booster jab

Construction building and transport workers are among those least likely to have received a booster or third dose of Covid-19 vaccine, figures suggest.An estimated 39.8% of employees in skilled construction and building trades in England have had an extra dose, along with 42.6% of plant and machine operatives and 43.9% of transport and mobile machine drivers and operatives.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures, published on Friday, suggest that people in what are classed as “elementary trades and related occupations” – such as packers, bottlers, industrial cleaning or farm and forestry workers – have the lowest take-up at 37.0%.This...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Christmas shoppers warned of scam parcel delivery texts

Last-minute Christmas shoppers are being warned that scam delivery text messages are on the increase.With many people ordering online this Christmas, huge numbers of parcels are being expected by households in the coming days.UK Finance, a trade association representing banks and other financial firms, said just over half (55.94%) of all reported “smishing” text messages in the final three months of this year have claimed to be from parcel delivery firms.This has more than tripled since the same period in 2020, when 16.37% bogus texts were about parcels.UK Finance is warning people to be wary of delivery scam text messages...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Energy suppliers granted £1.8 billion for taking on customers from failed firms

Energy suppliers that took on the customers of their failed rivals will be able to claim back more than £1.8 billion by adding it to the bills of households and businesses.Regulator Ofgem said it had approved payments to eight different so-called suppliers of last resort, which stepped in to ensure that lights stayed on for close to 2.2 million households and businesses.By far the biggest payment was made to Octopus Energy, which had also taken on the highest number of new customers.Octopus claimed £681 million to pick up the pieces from failed supplier Avro Energy.Octopus Energy - £681 million for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Leading travel firm Trailfinders demands end to Day 2 testing

One of the UK’s biggest travel firms has attacked the latest government travel restrictions – calling them “futile” and saying they have caused “untold grief”.In its latest blog for travellers, Trailfinders says: “Going on holiday is straightforward, getting home is where the admin currently kicks in.“We can be hopeful that 3 January will see the end of the test before return and the end of the ‘Day two’ test on return.“Given most travellers are returning home from countries with a far lower incidence of Covid these are futile and have done nothing to contain Covid while causing untold grief and...
TRAVEL
bloomberglaw.com

China’s Expat Tax Change Forces Firms to Rethink Compensation

Companies in China fear a loss of top talent due to an imminent change that will see the fringe benefits they offer to expatriates, such as housing and schooling, reclassified as taxable income. The change kicks in Jan. 1, 2022, as China moves to equalize the tax treatment of its...
INCOME TAX
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy