Hundreds of Bristol firms demand support and tax breaks

Energy suppliers that took on the customers of their failed rivals will be able to claim back more than £1.8 billion by adding it to the bills of households and businesses.Regulator Ofgem said it had approved payments to eight different so-called suppliers of last resort, which stepped in to ensure that lights stayed on for close to 2.2 million households and businesses.By far the biggest payment was made to Octopus Energy, which had also taken on the highest number of new customers.Octopus claimed £681 million to pick up the pieces from failed supplier Avro Energy.Octopus Energy - £681 million for...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO