Last week I shared a story about my discovery of a flying squirrel that had come to visit my feeder. This was the first time I had ever seen a flying squirrel at my house and I am disappointed to report that I have not seen the little bugger again despite regularly looking for it. I can’t possibly provide any reason for this, but I shall continue to turn on the porch light several times per night in the off chance that a return visit is made.

