Kristoffersen wins Alta Badia giant slalom ahead of Odermatt

By ANDREW DAMPF AP Sports Writer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA VILLA, Italy (AP) — A slightly different wax job...

Sebastian Foss-Solevaag wins slalom World Cup in Madonna di Campiglio

One man's tragedy is another man's treasure. This came to mind as Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevaag snatched victory following Frenchman Clément Noël's second-run fall shortly before the finish. The victory launches Foss-Solevaag into first place on the World Cup rankings in the slalom and a shot in the arm ahead of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games which start 4 February.
‘Unlucky’ Charles Leclerc lost 40 points during F1 season, Ferrari chief claims

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto says Charles Leclerc was unlucky in the 2021 season and he lost 40 points due to “race situations”.The boss pointed to two races in particular where Leclerc could have picked up points. In the Monaco Grand Prix he took pole position but damage to his car meant he couldn’t race and in Hungary he was taken out by Lance Stroll in the first lap.Binotto said: “We should not forget that in his season, there are a couple of examples, which is Monaco and Budapest, where he didn’t score but I think he has been unlucky...
Mathieu Faivre
Eve Muirhead taking heart from ‘tough times’ ahead of fourth Winter Olympics

Eve Muirhead believes her gruelling route to a fourth Winter Olympics could prove a “blessing in disguise” as she prepares to lead the Great Britain curling team in search of the one major title that still eludes her.The 31-year-old’s squad fought through this month’s last-chance qualifying event despite losing two of their first three Games, and having faced the very real prospect of failing to send a British women’s team for the first time.It was a far cry from the dominant form that has seen Muirhead establish herself as one of the most decorated curlers in the game, with Olympic...
Almost perfect: Hanyu Yuzuru flashes quadruple axel in Japan nationals practice

When Hanyu Yuzuru takes the ice, nothing is ever routine. Hanyu on Thursday (23 December) showed off a quadruple axel inches away from completion in his first official practice for the Japanese figure skating national championships and said Beijing 2022 was firmly within his sights. The two-time defending Olympic champion...
EXPLAINER: Guide to the Ashes, test cricket's biggest stage

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Cricket got you stumped? Don't know your Ashes from your dust?. Ahead of one of the biggest games of cricket on the calendar, with Australia aiming to clinch the five-match Ashes series against England by early next week, here's a quick rundown.
Ray Illingworth: Single-minded England captain turned national team ‘supremo’

In a sport where statistics serve as the backbone of so many stories, Ray Illingworth was always better understood through the prism of his unyielding personality.That is not to say Illingworth is poorly served by his numbers – 61 Tests, 122 wickets and a couple of centuries, not to mention a three-decade first-class career boasting more than 24,000 first-class runs and 2,000 scalps.Illingworth the player was shy of true elite status, but as a solid lower middle-order batsman, infuriatingly miserly off-spinner and specialist gully fielder, he was never far from the action.But such feats are window dressing when assessing Illingworth’s...
Raymond Van Barneveld’s world championship comes to an end against Rob Cross

Raymond Van Barneveld’s PDC World Championship return ended with a 3-1 second-round loss to former champion Rob Cross.Van Barneveld, a five-time world champion across the PDC and BDO versions, retired after a first-round loss at the tournament two years ago only to return late in 2020.He could not have made a better start against 11th seed Cross, the 2018 champion, making three 180s in the opening set and a 170 checkout in the second leg.But the 54-year-old Dutchman’s form deteriorated thereafter and Cross played well enough to dominate the last three sets, losing just three legs.Cross admitted he struggled to...
Cameron Green in no rush to be compared to ‘best in the world’ Ben Stokes

Australia’s Cameron Green is in no rush to be compared with Ashes counterpart Ben Stokes the all-rounder he rates as “the best in the world”.While England have built their most famous Ashes moments around all-action performers like Sir Ian Botham Andrew Flintoff and now Stokes, Australia have been searching for one of their own for years.As a 6ft 6in pace bowler who bats at number six, 22-year-old Green could be the missing piece of the Baggy Greens puzzle. He has already played his part in helping the hosts go 2-0 up ahead of the Boxing Day Test in...
