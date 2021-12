Consumers (Undated) — A new study shows how the holiday labor shortage is costing consumers. Research by Skynova reports business leaders have raised their prices by an average of six-percent in an attempt to compensate for labor shortages. A survey of over 600 “business owners, managers, and senior employees” found that 33-percent of workers quit their job just before the holidays. The study also found that nearly a third of all businesses surveyed have raised their prices, especially retail. Nearly half also report they are actively hiring.

