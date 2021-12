A new Final Fantasy VII Remake comparison video has been shared online, highlighting the differences between the newly released PC version and the PlayStation 5 release. The new video, shared on YouTube by ElAnalistaDeBits, highlights how barebones the PC port is, which is also our take in the hands-on article. Maximum settings in the PC version are equivalent to the PlayStation 5 version's Quality Mode, and the only noteworthy improvement is support for 120 FPS gameplay. This is extremely disappointing, considering Square Enix did put out some great PC ports in the past, such as Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO