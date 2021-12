The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on the margins of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Liverpool. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Di Maio discussed their shared concern about Russia’s military build-up on Ukraine’s borders, underscored their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity, and emphasized the need for Russia to reduce tensions and return to diplomacy. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister agreed to continue close consultation with other NATO Allies and EU partners on a coordinated and comprehensive approach. They discussed security issues in the Mediterranean and reaffirmed their support for Libyan political leaders taking the steps necessary to hold national parliamentary and presidential elections on December 24.

