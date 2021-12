When I think of Christmas, I think of the ultimate in Christmas albums — Now That's What I Call Christmas!: The Signature Collection, a compilation of the best of the best of late '90s and early '00s Christmas bops. But what makes this collection so special is the opening track: “Opera of the Bells'' by Destiny’s Child. If you’re not blasting that song to wake up your family at 6 a.m. to wake up presents, clearly you are not me from 2003-2006. I deeply equate the holiday season with Destiny’s Child, so when I got the chance to interview Kelly Rowland, you know I…well, I blasted “Opera of the Bells.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 3 DAYS AGO