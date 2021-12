Five years ago, investigators in Iceland sought to evaluate what would happen if screening for MGUS were widely available—and whether it would improve overall survival. Before the blood cancer multiple myeloma (MM) develops, clinicians can detect precursor conditions, called monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS), or related lymphoproliferative disorders (LP). If patients are diagnosed at this stage, the chances of survival are greatly improved. But less than 5% of cases are caught at this stage.

