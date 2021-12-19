Texas ducks the federal courts, inspiring copycats

For the last seven years, Dr. Bhavik Kumar has provided abortion care at the Planned Parenthood Center for Choice in Houston, Texas. “These last 100-plus days have been the most challenging of my entire career,” he said. That’s because of the near-total ban on abortion in Texas that went into effect on September 1. Since then, Kumar and other providers have been forced “to violate our conscience and our training, and to turn away patients who need us,” he said. “And we have no good answers to their questions of why this is happening or when it might end.”

HOUSTON, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO