Texas State

Texas ducks the federal courts, inspiring copycats

By Ross Ramsey The Texas Tribune
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago

Texas’ government has become a laboratory for bad ideas. The state’s new restrictions on abortions — as of this year, the procedure isn’t allowed after initial signs of cardiac activity, usually at about six weeks into a pregnancy — came packaged with a “bounty hunter” enforcement...

dentonrc.com

kwhi.com

STATE FILES AMICUS BRIEF SUPPORTING LANDOWNER IN TEXAS CENTRAL EMINENT DOMAIN CASE

A group opposed to the construction of a high-speed rail line between Houston and Dallas says the state has filed an amicus brief in support of a landowner who is challenging the company’s eminent domain authority. According to Texans Against High-Speed Rail, Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone II and...
12newsnow.com

Texas' abortion bill is inspiring a similar bill against guns

Why is California taking a page from Texas’ playbook to crack down on guns?. This all goes back to Texas’ controversial abortion law. A lot of the legal wrangling around SB8 has focused on the unusual way it handles enforcement. The Texas law allows private citizens to sue...
New York Sun

California Copycats Using Texas Tactics To Go After Guns

Texas legislators can’t be pleased by a proposal by Governor Newsom of California to copy as a gun control strategy the novel law the Lone Star State devised to limit abortions. Never mind that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. The copycats in California could yet provide another reason for the Supreme Court to nip in the bud the whole idea of leaving enforcement to private citizens using civil lawsuits.
The Intercept

Supreme Court Ruling on Texas Abortion Law Opens Door to Copycat Schemes Everywhere

For the last seven years, Dr. Bhavik Kumar has provided abortion care at the Planned Parenthood Center for Choice in Houston, Texas. “These last 100-plus days have been the most challenging of my entire career,” he said. That’s because of the near-total ban on abortion in Texas that went into effect on September 1. Since then, Kumar and other providers have been forced “to violate our conscience and our training, and to turn away patients who need us,” he said. “And we have no good answers to their questions of why this is happening or when it might end.”
Law & Crime

Supreme Court Strictly Limits Abortion Provider Lawsuit Against Texas ‘Heartbeat Act,’ Cites Narrow ‘Jurisdiction of Federal Courts’

The Supreme Court of the United States on Friday morning ruled that abortion providers can sue certain Texas officials over a restrictive anti-abortion law. The Texas law, known by its legislative moniker S.B. 8 or as the dubiously named “Heartbeat Act,” allows private individuals to sue abortion providers and others connected with abortion services if a pregnant person’s pregnancy is terminated after embryonic cardiac activity is detectable in a medical situation. That point occurs generally around six weeks into pregnancy.
tpr.org

Texas law allows residents’ sensitive personal information to be exposed on county websites

Editor’s note: Texas Public Radio (TPR) did not mention specific document types or the names of most affected individuals in order to protect people’s privacy and not disclose methods through which people could access unredacted social security numbers. Nor did TPR name all counties with exposures or those that did not respond to comment. TPR tried to only name counties that redacted or are actively working to redact documents with social security number exposures.
Sand Hills Express

Texas man held at gunpoint by federal agent seeks Supreme Court’s help

Washington — February 2, 2019, is the day Kevin Byrd says he narrowly avoided being shot and killed. Byrd, now 41, was in his car in a parking lot in Conroe, Texas, trying to learn more information about a car crash involving an ex-girlfriend. A man whose son was involved in the accident approached the front of his vehicle with a gun drawn.
The Independent

Texas starts building border wall using state money and same contractor used by Trump

Texas has broken ground on a partial border wall with Mexico, using the same contractor used by Donald Trump before his plans were subsequently scrapped by Joe Biden. Now working under the auspices of Texas Governor Greg Abbott the very same group is pressing on with plans to construct a wall across sections of the Mexican border that remain unbuilt.On 16 December, the first wall panels were erected in Starr County, with more to follow over the coming months. Pictures shared by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin show the progress that has been made thus far, using what he...
CNET

Biden vaccine mandate reinstated by federal appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate has been reinstated after a decision Friday by the US Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati. It follows the mandate being temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana last month.
Reason.com

Short Circuit: A Roundup of Recent Federal Court Decisions

Please enjoy the latest edition of Short Circuit, a weekly feature from the Institute for Justice. In 2019, in a fit of pique, DHS agent Ray Lamb pointed a loaded gun at the head of our client, Kevin Byrd, and pulled the trigger. The gun jammed. Then Agent Lamb used his badge to get police to detain Byrd, though he had committed no crime. But when Byrd sued, the Fifth Circuit said there is no cause of action under the Constitution that victims of law enforcement misconduct can bring against federal officials. Now IJ is asking the Supreme Court to review the case. And, notably, so is Agent Lamb, who, like IJ, wants the Court to resolve a circuit split on this question: Do federal officials have absolute immunity against constitutional claims? Click here to read our reply brief.
Reuters

Democrats recommend judges for Chicago federal court

(Reuters) - Illinois' two Democratic U.S. senators on Thursday recommended a slate of seven attorneys and judges for nomination to serve as judges on the U.S. district court in Chicago, which currently has one open seat. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth presented the list in a letter to President...
