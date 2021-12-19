ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bridgend MP arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBridgend Conservative MP Jamie Wallis has been arrested on suspicion of driving whilst unfit. It followed an incident in which a car collided with a lamppost at Church Road in Llanblethian, Vale of Glamorgan, on Sunday 28 November at 01:10 GMT. South Wales...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Two arrested on suspicion of murder following stabbing

Two people have been arrested following a stabbing which resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man. Staffordshire Police said a man, 18, and a 16-year-old girl from Derby were arrested on suspicion of murder and are being held in custody for questioning. The man's body was discovered at a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Conservative MP arrested following crash

Jamie Wallis is the MP for Bridgend in Wales. A Conservative MP has been arrested following a crash. Jamie Wallis, the MP for Bridgend in Wales, said he was “assisting police with their enquiries” following the collision on November 28, when a car hit a lamppost. A spokeswoman...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Wallis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#South Wales Police#Bridgend Mp
NBC San Diego

Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murdering Man Found in Lakeside Trailer

A man is under arrest on suspicion of murdering another man whose body was found inside a travel trailer in Lakeside over the weekend, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced Wednesday. Ramon Sandoval, 30, was arrested just after 3 p.m. Saturday after sheriff's deputies responded to a property in...
LAKESIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Kingston man; charged with driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender

A Kingston man arrested by the Highway Patrol in Caldwell County on Thursday morning, December 16, 2021, has been charged in Caldwell County. Thirty-seven-year-old Shaun Allen Pickens has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.
MISSOURI STATE
signalscv.com

Man arrested on suspicion of selling, possessing various drugs

A 54-year-old Castaic man was arrested on suspicion of selling and possessing various drugs following a traffic stop in Castaic on Tuesday. The arrest stems from a deputy noticing an alleged vehicle code violation by the man’s vehicle near Commerce Center Drive and Highway 126. “While contacting the male...
CASTAIC, CA
signalscv.com

Bolde arrested on suspicion of embezzlement, perjury

Bill Bolde, former Saugus High School principal, was arrested and booked Saturday morning on felony charges of embezzlement and perjury. According to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Jameson, Bolde, 65, turned himself in at approximately 7 a.m. to deputies. He was arrested on suspicion of embezzlement, government code 1090A, and perjury, penal code 118A. The arrest is related to a Chinese student exchange program and it’s an ongoing investigation, according to a Sheriff’s Department source.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WIBC.com

Indiana Woman Arrested for Hitting Police Car While Driving Drunk

LAKE STATION, Ind. — Police arrested a 20-year-old Starke County woman after she rear-ended a police car while driving drunk. Ashley Kretchmer, of North Judson, was driving on I-80/I-94 at around 11 p.m. Thursday when she hit a Lake Station police car from behind, according to Indiana State Police.
INDIANA STATE
signalscv.com

Woman arrested on suspicion of elder abuse

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a Canyon Country woman on suspicion of elder abuse on Dec. 8. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a call for service on the 16200 block of Vasquez Canyon Road. Upon arrival, deputies learned the woman physically assaulted her 73-year-old mother.
PUBLIC SAFETY
signalscv.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of on suspicion of burglary

Deputies arrested two adults and one juvenile on suspicion of a burglary that occurred early Wednesday morning. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, a business on the 20600 block of Soledad Canyon Road was broken in to at approximately 3 a.m. Deputies obtained video surveillance to identify the suspects.
LAW ENFORCEMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy