Breaking Down Notre Dame's Two-Year Recruiting Success On Offense

Notre Dame will try to add to its 2022 class in February, but as it stands right now the Irish are close to being done. When looking at the team's success on the recruiting trail we like to look at how Notre Dame stacks up classes in consecutive classes.

Although Notre Dame's defense clearly had the stronger haul in the 2022 class, a case could be made that it was the Notre Dame offense that shined when looking at recruiting from a two-year look.

At least that's the case we make in our latest podcast. We go position-by-position and hand out grades for the Fighting Irish offense.

At the outset we explain how we come to our grades, which include a look at the talent that was landed, how well the staff mets its numbers needs and the fit of the signees. We also discuss the standard by which grades are determined, which ultimately is about are the units good enough to compete for championships.

The quarterback position is our first topic of conversation. Obviously there was a great deal of time spent on 2021 signee and current freshman Tyler Buchner. Our grades for the 2021 class are based on what we viewed those players as high school recruits, but we also discuss what we saw from Buchner this season.

Next we discuss the running back group, then move onto the wide receivers, follow that up with tight ends and wrap up the analysis with the offensive line. Following our breakdown of the positions we answer questions from Irish Breakdown listeners and subscribers.

Irish Breakdown Content

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!