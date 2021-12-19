ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Breaking Down Notre Dame's Two-Year Recruiting Success On Offense

By Bryan Driskell
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 6 days ago
Notre Dame will try to add to its 2022 class in February, but as it stands right now the Irish are close to being done. When looking at the team's success on the recruiting trail we like to look at how Notre Dame stacks up classes in consecutive classes.

Although Notre Dame's defense clearly had the stronger haul in the 2022 class, a case could be made that it was the Notre Dame offense that shined when looking at recruiting from a two-year look.

At least that's the case we make in our latest podcast. We go position-by-position and hand out grades for the Fighting Irish offense.

At the outset we explain how we come to our grades, which include a look at the talent that was landed, how well the staff mets its numbers needs and the fit of the signees. We also discuss the standard by which grades are determined, which ultimately is about are the units good enough to compete for championships.

The quarterback position is our first topic of conversation. Obviously there was a great deal of time spent on 2021 signee and current freshman Tyler Buchner. Our grades for the 2021 class are based on what we viewed those players as high school recruits, but we also discuss what we saw from Buchner this season.

Next we discuss the running back group, then move onto the wide receivers, follow that up with tight ends and wrap up the analysis with the offensive line. Following our breakdown of the positions we answer questions from Irish Breakdown listeners and subscribers.

IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Football Mailbag

Just because its Christmas doesn't mean there isn't time to talk Notre Dame football! Yesterday we held a special Christmas Eve Notre Dame Football Mailbag. During the show we answer Irish Breakdown subscriber and listener questions about Notre Dame football. Here are just some of the topics we discussed:. ***...
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Christmas Wish List

Let me begin by wishing all of you a very Merry Christmas! I have put together my own Christmas wish list for the next year, and I figured I would share it. I’ll go ahead and give it to you part chronologically, part thematically. 1. Beat Oklahoma State —...
IrishBreakdown

Expectations Overshadowed Tyler Buchner's Impact This Season

Watching the narrative and discussion surrounding freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner change over the last few months has been quite interesting, which shouldn't be a surprise considering the position he plays and the talent he possesses. When a program like Notre Dame lands a quarterback with Buchner's talent and recruiting ranking...
IrishBreakdown

Take Five: Quarterback Recruiting, Quarterback Transfers, New Vibe At Notre Dame

My take five looks at the transfer portal, quarterback recruiting at Notre Dame and the welcome changes that Marcus Freeman has brought. 1. Do you want to feel utterly deflated right before Christmas? College football is rigged. For Alabama. The Crimson Tide are the house, and every other school that thinks they can somehow be in their realm is just trying to find a small sliver of hope to compete against one of the greatest dynasties ever. That thought crept over me when the news hit that Georgia Tech’s Jahmyr Gibbs announced he was transferring to Bama. It wasn’t a surprise, but it still hits you like thousand bricks when it's official. Gibbs was literally the only reason to watch the Yellow Jackets. He was the top dual-threat running back on the market, averaging 5.2 yards per carry and catching 36 passes for a truly bad Tech team that finished 3-9. It’s impossible to blame him. Doesn't make it easy to stomach, though. The best just keep getting better.
IrishBreakdown

Safety Khari Gee Enters The Transfer Portal

Notre Dame freshman safety Khari Gee has entered the transfer portal according to Matt Zenith of 247Sports. Gee was a four-star recruit according to Rivals, and a late addition to the 2021 recruiting class, but he failed to crack the depth chart on defense or special teams as a true freshman. Gee didn't play any snaps at safety this season, and according to Pro Football Focus he earned just six snaps on special teams.
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Nolan Ziegler

Notre Dame has signed 2022 Michigan linebacker Nolan Ziegler. Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich. 2021 Stats - Offense: 67 catches, 1,343 yards (20.0) 25 touchdowns. IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect) Upside Grade: 4.5. Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Iowa, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Virginia tech. Recruited By: Clark Lea, Marcus Freeman. RECRUITING...
IrishBreakdown

