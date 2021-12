Save the date! The Class of 2022 Commencement will be a Covid-conscious graduation procession on Saturday, May 21 and Sunday, May 22. Graduates and their eight ticketed guests will walk through an extended procession route, having the opportunity to stop at graduation stations, walk the red carpet, and interact with immersive digital content on the way to the graduation stage. The entire route will take 25-30 minutes to complete.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 14 DAYS AGO