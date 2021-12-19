ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ranchers and farmers are destroying the rainforest. Is Bolsonaro to blame?

By Georgina Gustin, Inside Climate News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRAIRÃO, Brazil — Jaim Teixeira surveys his property from the back of a motorcycle, wearing jeans and a long-sleeve, sun-proof shirt to shield him from the jungle’s breathtaking heat. It’s the end of the dry season and, like everything and everyone in this part of the...

Vogue

Is Your Leather Bag Causing Deforestation In The Amazon Rainforest?

From a sustainability perspective, leather is a difficult subject to navigate. On the one hand, it’s a natural and long-lasting material, often described as a by-product of the meat industry. On the other hand, cattle rearing is responsible for an estimated 14.5 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions globally and 80 per cent of deforestation in the Amazon (which itself accounts for 2 per cent of global emissions, the equivalent of all emissions from flights globally). Meanwhile, the tanning process that transforms cow’s hide into leather often involves the use of toxic chemicals and can be highly polluting.
ENVIRONMENT
Jalopnik

Nickel Mining Is Killing The Rainforest In The Philippines

The demand for battery metals as the auto industry switches to electric cars is forcing us to trade the problem of carbon emissions for destructive mining. Whether it’s lithium in Chile, cobalt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, or manganese from nodules in the Pacific, metals mining is taking off without enough scrutiny.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Rainforest#Amazon Biome#Land Use#Amazon Basin#Inside Climate News#Undark Magazine#Digital#Trair O#Brazilian#Indigenous
