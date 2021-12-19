ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Rejoice, pray and give thanks

Pauls Valley Daily Democrat
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLook around you today and notice all the letter "J" 's you see. They may be in books, signs, items at the grocery store, etc. Whenever we see one, speak the name of Jesus out loud; it may be a whisper or a shout of praise. "And she will...

www.paulsvalleydailydemocrat.com

Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
windsorweekly.com

The Son of Man is coming

Maybe you’ve seen the painting. It’s called “Starry Night,” and at times we’ve had a framed print of it hanging in our entry hallway at home. How might that painting connect with this week’s text in Luke 21: 25-26? For that matter, why might we begin our Advent season with that apocalyptic scripture from near the end of Jesus’ story?
sevendaysvt

My Elderly Mother Wants Our Family to Gather for Christmas, but We Don't Get Along

I'm the youngest of five children. My siblings have complicated relationships, and we haven't had a real family gathering in a very long time. My father passed away many years ago, and my mother is 87 years old now. She would love to have us all together for Christmas like in the old times, but I don't know whether that will be possible, since nobody gets along. What can I do?
Lancaster Farming

Jesus Prayed for Future Believers

Today’s Word is a continuation of last week’s column from the Gospel of John, when Jesus prayed for his disciples and all future believers just prior to his arrest. You see above that the background and devotional texts are the same as last week’s, as we look at the important words prayed for us by Jesus himself.
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Duluth News Tribune

When a farmer prays

Last week I spent time at a farm show in Fargo, North Dakota. Like most events, the Northern Ag Expo was canceled in 2020, so I enjoyed the small talk and chit-chat with the farmers and agribusiness professionals who stopped by our booth. During a few of my conversations, the tone changed, almost to a whisper, and the other person motioned for me to step away from the crowd and even lean in.
Dothan Eagle

Murphy: Praying for the future

It’s not a good thing to say, but reality allows me to say that we are living in a confusing and crazy world. How often have we said to ourselves, “I can’t believe they did that,” or “what made them go to that extreme?”. No...
The Uvalde Leader-News

Ruiz: Rejoice in Lord through trust

Rejoicing in the Lord, what does it mean or what does it look like? Is it possible to rejoice in the Lord in today’s troubles? Loved family members lost to COVID-19, loss of jobs, merchandise shortages, economic concerns and social issues – everything around us seems to be falling apart. How can I have a heart of gratitude for the Lord? How can I rejoice?
The Monroe News

Giving thanks this Christmas season

To shoppers who express a personal and sincere thank you to the sales person, such as, “Thank you for being so pleasant during this busy time.”. To those who include some news in their Christmas cards and particularly those we haven’t heard from in a year. To those...
