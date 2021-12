MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Federal agents said that more than 50 Haitian migrants landed in the Florida Keys on Friday. The 52 migrants were part of a maritime smuggling operation and they were taken into federal custody in Key Largo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted. In a separate incident, federal agents said nine migrants of mixed national origin also made landfall Friday in Fort Lauderdale. The agency said agents were continuing to investigate. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

KEY LARGO, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO