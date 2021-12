I love Christmas music and I decided to research three of America’s beloved Christmas hymns. In 1738, Charles Wesley wrote: “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing.” I see Wesley sitting at his desk with paper, pen and ink. But he cannot sit still. A God-inspired hymn is stirring in the heart of the gifted songwriter. As he paces the floor, essential key words and phrases flash across the canvas of his mind. Wesley returns to his desk, dips his pen in ink and these awe-inspiring verses unfold: “Glory to the new-born King! Peace on earth, and mercy mild, God and sinners reconciled.” Tears must have streamed down his face, as Wesley gazed at the majestic lyrics inspired by the Holy Spirit.

