ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Police Investigate Late-Night Stabbing In North Shore Bar

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH SHORE (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are investigating a late-night stabbing inside a North Shore bar. Police...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Overnight Shootings In North Philadelphia Leave 2 Men Dead, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating two overnight shootings that left two men dead. These happened in the North Philadelphia area half an hour apart Tuesday night. According to the department, a man was shot in the head around 11 p.m. along North Front Street in the Feltonville section. Officers found the victim in the drivers seat of a parked car. Police are checking several surveillance cameras from businesses in the area. About a half hour later, a 32-year-old man was killed in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood. Police said he was shot multiple times in his chest and torso. The victim was found lying on the sidewalk along Rosalie Street. Investigators said cameras in the area show two suspects wearing dark clothing, getting out of a dark colored SUV, before shooting the victim. No arrests have been made in either shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Suspect sought in Kensington shooting that left man, 32, dead

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a suspect in a homicide that occurred in the city’s Kensington neighborhood earlier this month. The shooting occurred just before 7 p.m. back on Tuesday, Dec. 7, on the 1800 block of East Lippincott Street. Officers responded to the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS DFW

Police Looking For Suspect After Man Killed In Late-Night Dallas Shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking the public for information on a suspect accused of killing a man on Newkirk St. early this morning. On Sunday, Dec. 12 at about 3:27 a.m., Dallas police officers responded to a shooting call at 10500 Newkirk Street. They arrived to find Jaden Gordon, 18, who had been shot while driving. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the scene and transported Gordon to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Police said that the man suspected of killing Gordon is a Black man between the ages of 18 and 20. He...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
cbslocal.com

25-Year-Old Man Shot And Killed While Driving On Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot and killed while driving in the North Park neighborhood Sunday night. Police said the man was driving in the 5500 block of North Kedzie Avenue, near Northside College Prep High School, when someone shot him in the head. The 25-year-old died at a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Man, 19, Stabbed To Death In Owings Mills, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday in Owings Mills, authorities said. Shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, patrol officers were called to Trolod Court, where they found Austin Knee suffering from a stab wound, Baltimore County Police said. Despite life-saving efforts by police and paramedics, the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. No information about a possible motive or suspect in the case has been released. The stabbing remains under investigation.
OWINGS MILLS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Stab Wounds#Kdka Rrb#Tequila Cowboy
WCBD Count on 2

Suspect leads police in chase through North Charleston, Hanahan late Sunday night

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in North Charleston are looking for an individual who led them in a vehicle and foot chase late Sunday night. According to an incident report, officers were patrolling the Charleston Farms neighborhood around midnight amid an investigation into armed robberies and home invasions. An officer located a suspicious vehicle […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
brproud.com

Police department in Louisiana investigating deadly stabbing

PONCHATOULA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ponchatoula Police Department was called to a reported medical emergency on Monday. Officers arrived at a location on Methvin Dr. around 8:30 p.m. “Upon arrival, police learned that a domestic dispute had taken place in the residence and a male victim was observed with...
LOUISIANA STATE
cbslocal.com

Austin Police Officer Shoots And Kills Man Armed With Machete, Knife

AUSTIN, Minn. (WCCO) — A man who was observed walking in traffic holding a machete Wednesday afternoon was shot and killed by an officer with the Austin Police Department. The incident began around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, as officers responded to the area of 7th Street Northwest and 8th Avenue Northwest.
AUSTIN, MN
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Investigating Murder On Robert B Cullum Blvd

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a murder that took place earlier today on Robert B Cullum Blvd. Police said that at about 12:00 p.m., they responded to a shooting call at 2410 Robert B Cullum Blvd. When they arrived, they found Cornelius Mack Bonner, 40, shot multiple times in his vehicle.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 8 WROC

Rochester police investigate stabbing at RTS Transit Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized Tuesday after a stabbing at the RTS Transit Center. According to police, the 67-year-old man was stabbed at least once around 6:00 p.m. He was hospitalized with what investigators said were non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Check back with News […]
ROCHESTER, NY
CBS Pittsburgh

Suspect Wanted For Homicide In Texas Arrested In Allegheny County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – What started as a call to ensure a firing went without incident turned into an arrest for murder. On Wednesday night, Pittsburgh Police got a call from the Family Dollar in the Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood about a shoplifting employee. The store manager told police that 22-year-old Joseph Tedder had been stealing from the store and was to be fired. Photo Credit: Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office The store wanted assurances they could terminate Tedder without any incident. Once police arrived, they learned Tedder had fled the store. It was then when police learned that Tedder had been...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy