DMX’s uncle made plea at rapper’s death bed: Report

By James Carter
editorials24.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs DMX lay dying in a Westchester County hospital, his uncle knelt at his bedside and told the unconscious rap icon that he didn’t have to go yet, a new report said. The unnamed uncle and the rapper’s lifelong friend DJ Superior were at DMX’s bedside in White Plains Hospital on...

#Dmx#Rapper#Brooklyn#White Plains Hospital#Ya
