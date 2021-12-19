ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Forecast: A few showers and storms today

By Jason Adams
ABC Action News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few showers and storms are possible today....

www.abcactionnews.com

WNEM

Rain showers into tonight with milder air sticking around

Good Friday evening Mid-Michigan ... Merry Christmas Eve! Warmer temperatures and some light rain showers and drizzle are coming into the fold around Mid-Michigan. DENSE FOG ADVISORY in effect until 10:00 AM Saturday for ALCONA, ARENAC, GLADWIN, IOSCO, OGEMAW, and ROSCOMMON Counties. Get the latest information on your area right...
ENVIRONMENT
North Coast Journal

Winter Wonderland: Snow Down to the Sea Level Possible, Thunderstorms Forecast For This Afternoon

Dreaming of a white Christmas? This could be your year, even on the coast. The Eureka office of the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather watch that is in effect from tomorrow afternoon through Monday morning as a series of cold storm systems make their way through the region, which could bring snow down to 2,000 feet Saturday afternoon and to sea level that night — lasting until Monday.
EUREKA, CA
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Christmas Day To Usher In Cold Temps, 3 Shots Of Weekend Snow

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a big melt on Christmas Eve, some Minnesotans will have a white Christmas, and a white day after Christmas, and a white day after the day after Christmas! WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says temperatures will move into the upper 20s Saturday, after Friday’s high of 43 degrees missed the record set in 1957 by just three degrees. Temps will drop below freezing Friday night, so a refreeze and icy spots are possible on the roads in the overnight and Saturday morning. Light snow will move into western Minnesota Christmas...
MINNESOTA STATE
wbrz.com

Christmas Day Forecast: Near record highs for Christmas day

Temperatures are already 10 degrees warmer compared to just 24 hours ago. That warming trend will continue through the rest of the Christmas holiday. For Christmas Day, expect plenty of sunshine with high temperatures near 80. The record high for Christmas Day is 83, so we are not forecasting a new record, but we will be close to tying it.
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Warm and windy Christmas with a few stray showers

Santa will have a mild trip through North Alabama this year! But it will be a bumpy sleigh ride thanks to south winds gusting to 25 mph tonight. The mostly cloudy skies overnight will keep lows near 60° Christmas morning, that's 25 degrees above normal! The warm up continues Saturday as highs are back in the 70s with more clouds than sun. A few stray showers can't be ruled out tomorrow but most stay dry. Temperatures stay well above average through next week. A more active pattern takes over to close out 2021.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
abc57.com

A few showers, but most of Christmas weekend is dry

Christmas will start wet, not white but the rain ends mid-morning, and clouds break in the afternoon. The weekend is dry through Sunday afternoon, there's another round of rain Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures remain mild through the middle of next week, with highs near 50. There's more rain Tuesday, no snow. Temperatures finally dip to start the New Year, but a system to bring snow is still questionable.
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Valley Showers, Mountain Snow And Gusty Wind

We've had a break from the active winter weather in northern California much of Christmas Eve Friday, but another storm will deliver rain, snow and wind tonight and Christmas Day. Please be safe this weekend! As expected, we've had sun break through over parts of northern California today, but it will be short-lived as another storm will arrive tonight. We'll have overnight and morning rain and mountain snow along with gusty wind, and snow levels will continue to lower through the weekend. Lows will range from the 20s in the mountains to the lower 40s in the valley. Christmas Day will still be unsettled with valley rain showers, mountain snow and gusty wind. Highs will range from the lower 30s in the mountains to near 50 in the valley.
REDDING, CA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cooler Temps, Rain For Most Of The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cloudy skies tonight with areas of light rain and drizzle. Patchy fog overnight with lows in the low 40s. A morning shower is possible on Saturday, then clearing skies for the afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the mid-40s. Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Rain increases Sunday evening and will be likely and widespread for Sunday night. A shower is possible Monday morning, then mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s in the afternoon. TONIGHT: Cloudy with scattered light showers. Low 41. SATURDAY: A morning shower, then clearing skies. High 46. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. High 43. Rain increases Sunday evening and night. A rain and snow mix is possible for Tuesday morning, then showers will be likely for Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid-40s. Partly cloudy and colder for mid to late next week. Rainfall amounts will range from a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch through Tuesday.
CHICAGO, IL
pix11.com

Soggy Christmas with periods of rain for most of the day

NEW YORK — It will be a soggy Christmas for residents across the tri-state area Saturday. Expect periods of rain throughout most of the afternoon, with a high temperature near 50 degrees and a slight breeze. The risk of a stray shower will continue into the evening before the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York Weather: 12/25 Christmas Day Weather Headlines

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer Merry Christmas! After some pockets of freezing rain to the north early on, temps are rising, and everyone will be seeing plain rain for the rest of today. It looks to be more scattered heading through the afternoon with just on and off showers. It’s mild with highs ranging from the low 40s north to the mid 50s south. We’ll top out in the upper 40s around NYC. Keep the umbrella handy as a few more showers swing through this evening. We then gradually dry out overnight, waking up to a partly cloudy skies by Sunday morning. Lows will be around 42 in the city and 30s for the suburbs. It’s a much brighter finish to the holiday weekend tomorrow with mostly sunny skies and temps in the upper 40s once again. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chills closer to the 40 degree mark. Things look a bit unsettled next week with some more weak impulses swinging through. As of now, no day is a washout though. After a chilly day Monday, temps remain above normal for the most part, in the 40s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

