Public Health

Omicron will hit us like a ton of bricks, O’Neill warns

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OnocU_0dQxji4C00

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has warned that Omicron will hit Northern Ireland “like a ton of bricks”.

Ms O’Neill said modelling presented to Stormont ministers suggests that in a worst-case scenario, the region could be facing 30,000 cases a day.

Executive ministers are involved in ongoing discussions about the situation ahead of a formal meeting on Wednesday, when it is expected new restrictions to be applied after Christmas will be announced.

But Ms O’Neill told the BBC Sunday Politics programme that ministers will act before then if it is deemed necessary.

By the end of the year this is going to be the dominant strain, this will be overwhelming and we are going to have to intervene

She said: “We are continuing to work around the clock with public health officials to understand the impact because there are things that we currently know, but there are also things that we do not know.

“In terms of what we know, we know that this is going to hit us like a ton of bricks.

“We know that by the end of the year this will be the dominant strain of Covid, we know that we will peak in the middle of January, we know it is going to spread rapidly.

“What we don’t yet know is the impact in terms of our hospital situation, and we expect to understand that a bit more tomorrow and that is when we will engage again.

“Then we decide when to intervene and what is the appropriate intervention.”

Ms O’Neill also said the Stormont Executive cannot be “held to ransom” by what is happening in England in order to get financial support from the UK Government to introduce Covid restrictions.

She said: “We have been very much focused on raising finances, we need money in order to support interventions because health are telling us that the booster programme in itself isn’t enough, we are going to need an intervention of some sort.

“We need to have the backs of the workers, we need to support businesses if we have to intervene. You cannot do this without money.

“I myself have constantly engaged with the Treasury making the case for finances.

“We shouldn’t have to wait for what is happening in England in order for us to act.

“These figures are really alarming. It is going to be the sheer volume of cases that is going to be a dominant feature throughout January.

“We know that by Christmas Day we could potentially have 11,000 cases a day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W1ync_0dQxji4C00
Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said ministers will act before Wednesday if it is deemed necessary (PA) (PA Wire)

“We know that in the worst-case scenario, in terms of some of the modelling that has been done, we could be facing up to 30,000 cases a day.

“By the end of the year this is going to be the dominant strain, this will be overwhelming and we are going to have to intervene.”

She said the Executive will look at “all options” in terms of introducing new Covid restrictions.

“Everything is on the table,” Ms O’Neill said. “We have to look at all options.

“I think we will have a clearer picture tomorrow in terms of impact on hospital numbers, which is a crucially important factor in terms of any intervention that we may decide to make.

“The nature of that intervention, the timing of that intervention and the length of that intervention is yet to be decided upon.

“Wednesday is our scheduled Executive meeting but if we need to come to a decision point before that then that is certainly what we will do.”

Related
newschain

Christmas Day jabs for thousands as battle continues against Covid-19

Thousands of people across England will receive a Christmas Day booster jab as the NHS vaccination effort continues in the face of record Covid-19 case rates. Health Secretary Sajid Javid urged people to “make the booster a part of your Christmas this year”, as figures showed the scale of the threat from the Omicron variant.
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson urged to outline Covid plans as rest of UK brings in new rules

Boris Johnson has been told to outline his post-Christmas Covid strategy for England, as Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland have all announced new restrictions to tackle the Omicron variant.On Wednesday evening, Stormont ministers agreed a series of restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day, including nightclubs having to close at 8pm, and guidance to limit contacts with different households.The Northern Ireland announcement follows similar measures set out in Wales earlier the same day, and in Scotland on Tuesday.But the Prime Minister has reassured people that no further curbs will be introduced in England before December 25, given there...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle O'neill
The Independent

Hospitals likely to be ‘overwhelmed’ by omicron, government adviser warns

The possibility that the NHS could be overwhelmed due to the rise of the omicron variant of Covid is “one of the more likely things” to happen, a leading government scientist has said.Professor Graham Medley, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said he was worried the number of people being admitted to hospital could “get very large” if omicron infections continue to soar and spill into older age groups.Pressed on the possibility of the NHS being overwhelmed next month, the expert told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think so, there is that possibility.”Prof Medley added: “It’s...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?

Stormont ministers in Northern Ireland have unveiled new measures to help combat rising case numbers of coronavirus in the nation.On Wednesday evening, ministers agreed a series of restrictions due to come into force on Boxing Day, including the closure of nightclubs, and guidance to limit contacts with different households.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the measures compare in the different UK nations.– What is the situation in England?One big change which has taken place from December 22 is the rules surrounding the self-isolation period.If a person in England has tested positive or has symptoms, they can stop self-isolating...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Northern Ireland nightclubs to close as daily Covid cases reach new high

Stormont ministers have agreed that nightclubs in Northern Ireland will close from Boxing Day.It comes on the same day that the region recorded its highest daily increase in case numbers of coronavirus.Some 3,231 new cases of the virus were confirmed in the region on Wednesday, a jump from 2,096 cases recorded on Tuesday.Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said nightclubs will be closed from 6am on December 26.The move to close nightclubs was agreed at a virtual meeting of the powersharing Executive on Wednesday as ministers discussed how to respond to the Omicron variant.Ministers also agreed that sporting events can continue...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

Omicron is likely to hit deprived areas the hardest

A recurring theme of the pandemic has been how COVID's impacts have not fallen equally across the UK population. The health and financial burden of the disease has been felt disproportionately by people living in deprived areas. An example of the starkness of this disparity is the fact that, once...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Uk#Stormont#Bbc#The Uk Government
The Independent

Catholic leader calls on government to keep churches open amid Covid surge

The Archbishop of Westminster and leader of Catholics in England and Wales has urged Boris Johnson’s government not to reintroduce restrictions on churches amid record Covid infection rates.Data published on Thursday, suggesting the Omicron strain might cause less severe illness than the Delta variant, has fuelled speculation that the prime minister will resist imposing further curbs after Christmas.Cardinal Vincent Nichols said it was clear that large spaces such as churches were “not places where we spread the virus”.Most people are sensible and cautious. We don't need stronger impositions to teach us what to doVincent Nicholls“I would sincerely appeal that they...
WORLD
US News and World Report

UK Sets New Record for COVID Cases as Omicron Sweeps London

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain reported another day of record COVID-19 cases on Friday, with new estimates showing swathes of London's population are carrying the virus, underlining the relentless advance of the Omicron variant. Omicron's rapid spread has driven a surge in cases over the last seven days, especially in the capital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid infections soar to record high as Omicron sweeps through UK

Covid infection levels have reached a record high in the UK, new data shows, as the Health Secretary maintained no further restrictions will be set out before Christmas.An estimated 1.4 million people in the UK had the virus in the week ending December 16, the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.The data emerged within hours of Sajid Javid telling broadcasters the Government is not planning to make any more announcements on restrictions in England this week.It follows a warning from NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis that the service...
The Independent

More than 1.4 million people had Covid last week, new figures show

An estimated 1.4 million Britons had Covid-19 in the week ending 16 December, new figures show.According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), this represents the highest number since similar figures began in the autumn of 2020.In England, the ONS said that 1,202,300 people tested positive - which equates to about 1 in 45 people - a substantial increase on the previous week.The number of positive cases soared across the North West, Yorkshire and The Humber, East Midlands, East of England, London and the South East. The study also found that increases were seen in all age groups, except those...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sturgeon hopes isolation decision will come soon, but warns of dangers

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she hopes a decision can be made on any changes to self-isolation rules “soon”, but warned of possible dangers.The UK Government has cut self-isolation requirements for those in England to just seven days provided two lateral flow tests are returned on the sixth and seventh day of isolation.The Scottish Government has come under pressure, from the Scottish Tories in particular, to follow suit.But Ms Sturgeon has said she will wait for advice from public health officials before making any decision, which could take days or even weeks.“The advice right now, given the very fragile...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid-19 in the UK: All today’s key data

A large amount of Covid-19 data is being published on Thursday ahead of Christmas, including the latest infection levels, antibody estimates, absences for hospital staff and local vaccine take-up, along with the usual daily numbers for cases, hospital admissions and deaths.Here is a summary of the data that has been published so far:– Covid-19 infection levelsNearly 1.4 million people in private households in the UK had Covid-19 in the week ending December 16, the highest estimate since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This includes just over 1.2 million people in England ...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nearly 130 people in hospital with Omicron variant and 14 dead, minister says

Nearly 130 people are in hospital with Omicron, while the new Covid variant’s death toll stands at 14, a health minister has said. Gillian Keegan told Sky News on Wednesday there are 129 people in hospital with the new fast-spreading “right now”. However, there are some lags in data, Gillian Keegan added, as IT issues meant figures were not updated on Tuesday by the UK Health and Security Agency. When asked whether technological issues over daily reporting had been resolved, the health minister said: “Well, look, we are getting data from all across the country from every hospital, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Omicron variant is coming, warns Leitch, as Christmas caution urged

The Omicron variant “is coming”, one of Scotland’s top clinicians has said, as he urged care over Christmas gatherings.The new variant has become the dominant strain of Covid-19 in Scotland, leading to a spike in case numbers in recent weeks.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also announced this week that restrictions on hospitality and events will return after Christmas, with outdoor gatherings limited to 500 people, indoor seated events capped at 200, and standing at 100.The Omicron variant is coming, but behaviour and vaccines are keeping it at bay a littleNational clinical director Professor Jason LeitchNightclubs have also been ordered to close,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sammy Wilson branded ‘moronic fool’ after latest Christmas carol tweet on Covid

A senior DUP MP has been branded a “moronic fool” after adapting a Christmas carol to criticise Northern Ireland’s Health Minister.Sammy Wilson a vocal lockdown critic, tweeted his version of Hark The Herald Angels Sing after fresh Covid-19 restrictions were announced by the Stormont Executive.The measures were backed by Mr Wilson’s own party, with DUP First Minister Paul Givan joining deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Health Minister Robin Swann to announce steps that included the closure of nightclubs and bolstered restrictions on hospitality and workplaces.Juvenile, pathetic, moronic, self indulgent, narcissistic fool who jokes as people get sick, as...
WORLD
Fortune

WHO says Omicron likely to ‘outpace’ Delta variant as the U.K warns of potential ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron infections

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Monday that the Omicron COVID-19 variant is likely to outcompete Delta in countries suffering from both strains, as scientists predict that the highly mutated and potentially more vaccine-resistant strain of the virus may become dominant in many countries by the end of the year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
985theriver.com

UK’s Johnson warns ‘tidal wave’ of Omicron cases set to hit

LONDON (Reuters) – Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Sunday warned that Britain faces a “tidal wave” of the Omicron variant of coronavirus. “A tidal wave of Omicron is coming,” Johnson said in televised statement. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Kate Holton)
PUBLIC HEALTH
