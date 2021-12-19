ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Ferris St. wins first D-II title, routs Valdosta St. 58-17

By Associated Press
KESQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Jared Bernhardt had three touchdown runs in the first half as undefeated Ferris State built a big lead...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Tennessee football lands talented quarterback transfer

Appalachian State transfer quarterback Navy Shuler has committed to play for Tennessee, he tweeted Sunday. The redshirt freshman has spent the past two seasons in a backup role with the Mountaineers. “I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for allowing me to play the game I love...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

SEC Football Standout Reportedly Arrested Saturday Night

One of Arkansas’ best players was reportedly arrested during the overnight hours of Sunday morning. Per Matt Zenitz of On3, Razorbacks defensive end Tre Williams was arrested with a DWI. Williams was a transfer from Missouri this season and was one of the Hogs’ best players in the trenches....
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
thespun.com

USC QB Transfer Says Interesting School Was 1st To Contact Him

Earlier this month, USC quarterback Kedon Slovis decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Among the first schools to contact him was one of the Trojans’ greatest rivals. In an interview with TrojanSports.com, Slovis revealed that the Notre Dame Fighting Irish were the first team to call him. He said he was shocked by how quickly he heard back from any team, let alone Notre Dame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
caneswarning.com

Four-star edge rusher Cyrus Moss discusses Miami football visit

Four-star edge rusher Cyrus Moss is taking some time with his family and still seems ready to announce his college destination on January 8 at the Army All-American Bowl. Moss visited the Miami football program earlier this month and was quoted by Blair Angulo of 247 Sports discussing his visit to Coral Gables.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ferris State#Valdosta State#Northern Colorado#American Football#D Ii#Ap
98.7 WFGR

Ferris State Wins D2 Football Title, And Breaks The Trophy

Congrats to the Bulldogs, who not only won their first ever D2 title, but they were so prolific in their post game partying, the trophy came apart. The Bulldogs destroyed Valdosta State 58-17 in rolling to the school's first ever national football title. It was the school's second national championship...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes wide receiver and offensive lineman accept invitations to Hula Bowl

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Mike Harley and offensive tackle Jarrid Williams have accepted invitations to the Hula Bowl on Jan. 15 in Orlando. The Hula Bowl, which was traditionally played at numerous locations in Hawaii for over six decades, is moving to Florida for the upcoming college football all-star game and will remain in the Sunshine State for the immediate future. The game will be ...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ

Hutchinson, Milton, Weaver honored for college comebacks

Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton and Kentucky linebacker J.J. Weaver have won the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year award. Hutchinson returned from a season-ending ankle injury in 2020 to become an All-American and Heisman Trophy runner-up for the Big Ten champions. A torn knee ligament cut short Weaver’s 2020 season, but his physical rehabilitation was only part of the challenge he faced. He also had to overcome the grief of losing both his father and high school coach. Milton’s comeback was more than two years in the making, after he suffered a severe leg injury in 2018 while playing for Central Florida. After missing two full seasons, he beat the odds simply by being able to walk again unassisted.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy