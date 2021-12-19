ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Car crashes into a house on Carew Street in Springfield

By Melissa Torres
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Llslz_0dQxjK4s00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to an incident where a car crashed into a house.

The incident happened on 2355 Carew Street in Springfield.

Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department

At this time there is no other information available as the fire department investigate, but we can see that the car broke through an exterior wall of the house.

Hundreds honor memory of military personnel at Agawam’s veterans memorial cemetery

22News will continue to update this post as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Agawam, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Accidents
Springfield, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
City
Springfield, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
WWLP

Florida doctor extradicted to Vermont for 2019 homicide arraignment

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (NEWS10) — Joseph Piri, 49, of Naples, Florida was extradited to Vermont on Thursday. He is set to be arraigned next week for the fatal shooting of a Bostonian in Vermont in 2019. Authorities say Piri is the prime suspect in the homicide of 44-year-old trucker Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, whose body was found inside […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy