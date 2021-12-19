ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Ashes: England facing second Test defeat after Joe Root falls in final over of day four

BBC
 6 days ago

Second Ashes Test, Adelaide (day four of five) Australia 473-9-dec & 230-9 dec Labuschagne 51, Head 51. England are facing defeat in the second Ashes Test after captain Joe Root fell in the final over of day four against Australia in Adelaide. Root edged behind off Mitchell Starc to...

www.bbc.com

