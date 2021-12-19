ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deutsche Telekom Preparing Sale of Radio Tower Business in Q1 - Handelsblatt

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom hopes to sell its radio tower business as soon as the first quarter of next year, Handelsblatt reported on Sunday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. The telecoms business would be open...

