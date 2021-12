Back in the day, The Rafters was the place for rockers to see live music in Battle Creek. Rush hit the stage in 1975 for the unbelievable ticket price of $2.50. The Captain and Tennille's "Love Will Keep Us Together" was the biggest song of 1975, but you never heard it at The Rafters in Battle Creek. Hard rock ruled the day in and all these years later, many people still have special memories of the club. The battle of the bands was legendary, and from what I hear, there were more than occasional hookups and fisticuffs.

BATTLE CREEK, MI ・ 14 DAYS AGO