The Stanford Cardinal and the Vanderbilt Commodores will battle at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at 8:30 PM ET. The Cardinal won 12 of their 27 games last season and ended with a 10-10 record in the Pac-12 Conference play. The team lost each of its last five games in the regular season and lost the first round of the Pac-12 tournament against California.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 3 HOURS AGO