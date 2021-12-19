ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Olympic Winter sports Sunday

olympics.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrittany Phelan, Francesco Friedrich and Natalie Geisenberger were just some of the stars...

olympics.com

olympics.com

Almost perfect: Hanyu Yuzuru flashes quadruple axel in Japan nationals practice

When Hanyu Yuzuru takes the ice, nothing is ever routine. Hanyu on Thursday (23 December) showed off a quadruple axel inches away from completion in his first official practice for the Japanese figure skating national championships and said Beijing 2022 was firmly within his sights. The two-time defending Olympic champion...
WORLD
olympics.com

Sakamoto Kaori takes early advantage at Japan nationals

Sakamoto Kaori put one foot through the door to her second Olympic Winter Games on Thursday (23 December) at the Japanese Figure Skating Championships in Saitama. The 21-year-old unleashed an opening double Axel followed by a triple Lutz before locking up top spot with a triple flip-triple toe loop combination.
SPORTS
WGR550

NHL will not participate in 2022 Winter Olympics

With the new Omicron variant of COVID-19 playing havoc on the NHL, the league and its Players’ Association have agreed not to play in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China. Paul Hamilton has more details:
NHL
The Independent

Eve Muirhead taking heart from ‘tough times’ ahead of fourth Winter Olympics

Eve Muirhead believes her gruelling route to a fourth Winter Olympics could prove a “blessing in disguise” as she prepares to lead the Great Britain curling team in search of the one major title that still eludes her.The 31-year-old’s squad fought through this month’s last-chance qualifying event despite losing two of their first three Games, and having faced the very real prospect of failing to send a British women’s team for the first time.It was a far cry from the dominant form that has seen Muirhead establish herself as one of the most decorated curlers in the game, with Olympic...
SPORTS
AFP

NHL postpones return from holiday break until at least Tuesday

The NHL said Friday it would resume play in the wake of its holiday break on Tuesday at the earliest, rather than Monday, to allow the league to analyze Covid-19 test results and assess readiness to play. The NHL and NHLPA agreed to begin their holiday break last Wednesday -- two days earlier than originally planned -- due to the number of players and teams impacted by coronavirus. Now Monday's scheduled 14 matches have been pushed back, although the league said in a written statement that teams would return to practice on Sunday. In a statement posted on Twitter, NHL said the league "had planned to resume its schedule on Monday, December 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of gameplay will be pushed back an additional day."
NHL
CBS Boston

McAvoy, Pastrnak Disappointed They Won’t Be Taking Part In 2022 Winter Olympics

BOSTON (CBS) — Charlie McAvoy was looking forward to having his first Olympic experience in Beijing in February. That will no longer happen though, as the NHL has pulled out of the 2022 Winter Olympics because COVID-19 is causing some major headaches up and down the league. With NHL postponements up to 50 because of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on a number of rosters, that Olympic break is now going to be used to reschedule games. The decision to back out of the Olympics has left those who were set to represent their country pretty disappointed. You can put McAvoy in that camp,...
NHL
olympics.com

Kamila Valieva flawless in Russian nationals short program

Kamila Valieva took a big step towards securing her place at Beijing 2022 with a clean short program at the Russian Figure Skating Championships on Friday (24 December). The 15-year-old sensation, who has already rewritten the record books in her first senior season, landed a triple Axel, triple flip and triple Lutz-triple toe combination to score 90.38 and put daylight between her and her rivals.
SPORTS
olympics.com

Takeuchi Tomoka eyes 6th Winter Games - and more in life

As a five-time Olympic snowboarder with a silver medal in the parallel giant slalom, one would think Takeuchi Tomoka has experienced just about everything there is to experience at the Games. No. 6 will be a record for a Japanese woman at the Olympic Winter Games. But for Beijing 2022,...
SPORTS
sheltonherald.com

Stamford/Westhill winter sports previews

GIRLS HOCKEY (Stamford, Westhill, Staples CO-OP) Key returnees: Meadow Gilchrist (Sr. Forward), Alyssa Gioia (Sr. Forward), Piper Fine (Sr. Defense), Sydney Butler (Sr. Goaltender), Paige Tuccinardi (Jr. Forward) Chloe Hackett (Jr. Forward) Kim Boyd (Jr. Defense) Key losses: None. Outlook: “The team has a strong core of upperclass leadership as...
STAMFORD, CT
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Dec. 22, 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Some are prep basketball teams snuck in one final game before Christmas on Wednesday night. Normal Community, Metamora and Richwoods were among the boys basketball winners. Normal Community, Metamora, Fieldcrest and Putnam County were among the girls winners. With their win, the Metamora girls captured the Ottawa Christmas Tournament; Fieldcrest took […]
PEORIA, IL
olympics.com

Double Olympic champion Hanyu Yuzuru skates into lead at Japanese nationals

Hanyu Yuzuru is back - and it's like he never left. Over eight months since the two-time Olympic figure skating champion last competed, the 27-year-old returned to action at the Japanese national championships in Saitama, where he took the lead after the men's short programme on Friday (24 December). Hanyu...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Paris 2024 Olympics: Mirabai Chanu’s weightlifting category to stay, Jeremy Lalrinnunga’s division set to be axed

With the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) expected to make changes to weightlifting classes for the Paris 2024 Olympics, India’s Jeremy Lalrinnunga will have to change weight categories to be able to participate. The change will not affect India’s Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu, who competes in the women’s...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Stefan Kraft: the ski jumper supremo so good there are two of him

In ski jumping there are awards and there are awards, and Austria’s Stefan ‘Krafti’ Kraft boasts a trophy cabinet full of them. One the most decorated athletes ever in his sport, the 28-year-old has twice won both the Ski Jumping World Cup and Ski Flying World Cup, claimed the renowned Four Hills Tournament title and holds three individual World Championship gold medals.
SPORTS
olympics.com

Tokyo Olympian Bhavani Devi to compete at four fencing World Cups in 2022

Bhavani Devi, the first-ever Indian fencer to represent the country at the Olympics, is set to feature in four international fencing federation (FIE) World Cups in early 2022. India’s Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has facilitated Bhavani Devi’s participation in these competitions via the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC).
WORLD
olympics.com

Sakamoto Kaori takes Japanese title to punch ticket to Beijing 2022

Sakamoto Kaori is bound for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games after capturing her second title at the Japanese Figure Skating Championships in Saitama on Saturday (25 December). The 21-year-old gave herself the perfect Christmas present with the best free skate score of the day, 154.83, after winning Thursday's short...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Sebastian Foss-Solevaag wins slalom World Cup in Madonna di Campiglio

One man's tragedy is another man's treasure. This came to mind as Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevaag snatched victory following Frenchman Clément Noël's second-run fall shortly before the finish. The victory launches Foss-Solevaag into first place on the World Cup rankings in the slalom and a shot in the arm ahead of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games which start 4 February.
CYCLING

